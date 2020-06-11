Left Menu
Centre should answer why it is not declaring COVID-19 community spread in Delhi: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh questioned the Centre and sought its reply over the reason why it is not declaring COVID-19's community spread in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 13:27 IST
AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh questioned the Centre and sought its reply over the reason why it is not declaring COVID-19's community spread in Delhi. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Why is the Central government not accepting this (community spread of COVID-19)? The Union government should answer this. The government should decide why the Centre is not accepting the community spread."

"Look at the number of COVID -19 cases. The Delhi Health Minister has given his statement on the basis of how fast COVID-19 cases are growing and when you can't find the source from where it spreads, how it spreads, then it will be considered community spread. But what is the basis of the thinking of the Central government? Why are they not believing? That only the Central government can tell us," he added. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on Tuesday said that AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has accepted that there is community transmission in the national capital but it is up to the Centre to make a declaration about it.

"AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said that there is a community transmission in Delhi but the Centre has not accepted it yet. We cannot declare it and the declaration is up to the Centre. Community spread is a technical term and it depends on the Centre whether they accept it or not. There are four stages in epidemiology in which the third stage is the community spread," Jain said when asked about whether community transmission has started in Delhi. "We say community spread when people don't know how they get the infection. There are many cases. Around half of the cases are coming in which people don't know how they get infected," he had said. (ANI)

