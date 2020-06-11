Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Serbia to keep balancing West, Russia and China, president says

Belgrade wants to keep balancing its ties with the West, China and Russia as it seeks to join the European Union and reach a settlement with Kosovo, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday ahead of a parliamentary election.Before it joins the EU, Serbia must normalise ties with Kosovo, its predominantly ethnic Albanian former province, which declared independence in 2008, almost a decade after a brutal war.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:44 IST
INTERVIEW-Serbia to keep balancing West, Russia and China, president says

Belgrade wants to keep balancing its ties with the West, China and Russia as it seeks to join the European Union and reach a settlement with Kosovo, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday ahead of a parliamentary election.

Before it joins the EU, Serbia must normalise ties with Kosovo, its predominantly ethnic Albanian former province, which declared independence in 2008, almost a decade after a brutal war. Kosovo's independence has been recognised by over 100 countries, including the United States and most EU members.

But Serbia, which sees Kosovo as an inseparable cradle of its national identity, has been blocking its membership of international organisations, including the United Nations, together with its allies Russia and China. Vucic, whose ruling Serbian Progressive Party is a frontrunner in a parliamentary election on June 21, said Serbia was ready to talk to Pristina "without a timeline" and "in good faith", but that mutual recognition was not on the agenda.

"We are ready for talks but ... no white flag," he told Reuters in an interview. "The dialogue is welcome if it is a dialogue ... in which it can be seen what is possible, what is a compromise. "We believe it is in the best interest of (Kosovo) Albanians and the international community ... to talk about a free flow of capital, people and services."

EU-sponsored talks between Serbia and Kosovo, which has a significant Serb population who want to be ruled from Belgrade, stalled in 2018 when Kosovo introduced a 100% import tax on goods from Serbia. The removal of trade barriers by Kosovo's new government this month paves the way for a resumption of talks.

FROM FIREBRAND TO 'EURO-REALIST' Vucic was a nationalist firebrand during the Balkan wars of the 1990s, but now espouses alignment with the EU.

Vucic who does not face a presidential election until next year, said he was confident his party would garner a majority of votes on June 21. The opposition and watchdogs have frequently accused him and his Progressive Party of autocracy, violence against political opponents, election rigging, corruption, nepotism and ties with organised crime, accusations they vehemently deny.

Vucic said Belgrade did not plan to choose between Russia, a natural Slavic and Orthodox Christian ally; the EU, Serbia's main trading partner; and China. China sent medical aid and doctors to Serbia in March to help tackle the coronavirus, and Belgrade speaks of an "iron friendship". In the past decade, China has also provided billions of dollars in soft loans.

"We have ... our own agenda ... one chair, not two ... How could we say 'Long live Hong Kong and long live Taiwan' and then expect Chinese support for our territorial integrity (with Kosovo) ... not to mention that they are our friends who have helped us," Vucic said. Serbia remains dependent for energy on Russia, with which it also cooperates militarily. President Vladimir Putin has visited Belgrade twice since Vucic came to power in 2012, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is due in Serbia next week.

But Serbia will also continue pushing to join the EU, with which it has a pre-accession Association Agreement and is a membership candidate, even though the bloc currently lacks the appetite for new members. Vucic described himself as a "Euro-realist," adding that EU membership remains Serbia's stratregic goal: "Apart from joint values ... 67% of our trade exchange is with the EU."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Russia, NATO conduct parallel wargames over Baltic Sea

Russian combat jets have flown training missions over the Baltic Sea in parallel with NATOs drills in the region, the military said Thursday. Russias Baltic Fleet said in a statement that a dozen of its Su-24, Su-27, and Su-30 aircraft prac...

He's massive example to everyone: Shaw praises 'matured' Rashford

Manchester Uniteds Luke Shaw has heaped praise on his team-mate Marcus Rashford saying that the latter has matured so much and is a massive example to everyone. Hes improved greatly from when he first came on the scene, not just on the pitc...

FDI in food processing rises 44 pc to USD 904.7 mn in 2019-20

Foreign direct investment FDI in the food processing sector rose 44 per cent to USD 904.7 million in the financial year 2019-20, according to government data. The sector had received FDI worth USD 628.24 million in 2018-19 and USD 904.90 mi...

Kazakhstan locks down several towns after spike in COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has locked down several towns and villages and tightened restrictions in one of its provinces following a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, authorities said on Thursday, a month after ending a nationwide state of emergency. In the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020