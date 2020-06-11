Left Menu
Aid yet to reach cyclone-hit people in Konkan: Fadnavis

The Leader of Opposition in the assembly said there are shortcomings in the state government's relief distribution mechanism. Fadnavis made the statements on the first day of his two-day review visit to the Konkan region severely affected by the cyclone that made landfall in Raigad district on June 3.

Updated: 11-06-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 23:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged that no aid has actually reached people affected by cyclone 'Nisarga', which ravaged parts of coastal Maharashtra last week. The Leader of Opposition in the assembly said there are shortcomings in the state government's relief distribution mechanism.

Fadnavis made the statements on the first day of his two-day review visit to the Konkan region severely affected by the cyclone that made landfall in Raigad district on June 3. There are lacunae in the current aid announced by the chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray). Nine days have been passed but no aid has received so far (to affected people)," the former chief minister said.

Last year when Kolhapur and Sangli districts were affected by floods, we had given more funds. The landholding in Konkan region is very small; hence the governments current (relief) norms will not be helpful, he said. Fadnavis hit back at NCP chief Sharad Pawar for his critical remarks against him, saying, He seems to be aiming at Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar but using my shoulders for it. Every father thinks that his son or daughter understand less (than him).

Meanwhile, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil expressed gratitude towards Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for setting up a higher-powered committee to review the damage caused by the cyclone in the coastal region. The committee, which has to submit its report by June 30, has several officials, including representatives of the Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Agricultural University (based in Ratnagiri district), Patil said.

