Himachal: BJP MLA questions own govt, says legislators being ignored

Jawalamukhi MLA Ramesh Chand Dhawala levelled allegations against his own government in the state while talking to reporters soon after a meeting of Kangra BJP MLAs with CM Jai Ram Thakur here. The four-time MLA said works are not being done as per wishes of elected representatives. “If MLAs are not made strong, how can you expect we will form a government in future” he added.

Updated: 11-06-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 23:09 IST
Taking on his own government, a senior Himachal BJP MLA on Thursday alleged that elected representatives are being ignored in the state. Jawalamukhi MLA Ramesh Chand Dhawala levelled allegations against his own government in the state while talking to reporters soon after a meeting of Kangra BJP MLAs with CM Jai Ram Thakur here. The four-time MLA said works are not being done as per wishes of elected representatives.

“If MLAs are not made strong, how can you expect we will form a government in future” he added. “MLAs should be made strong and works should be done as per their,” he said. Dhwala, a former state minister, said Kangra MLAs spoke in the meeting regarding the difficulties faced in the organisation (BJP). Those having no base are being preferred, he alleged. Some people are adjusted in the state and others in district bodies (of BJP), he said, adding that the Kangra MLAs opposed it.

“I also said yesterday (during the BJP MLAs’ meeting) that it should not happen,” he added. The organisation should do its own work, if anyone is taken in the organisation, that person should be taken with the consent of the MLA concerned, he added.

The workers keep on working day and night, if someone is imposed on them from the above, resentment will be there, he said, adding that all Kangra MLAs raised this issue in the meeting. Disciplined party workers should be taken in the organisation, he added. However, when asked, Industries Minister Bikram Singh said the party issues will be raised at party level.

To a query, he said the Kangra MLAs' meeting with the CM was necessary for better coordination. Urban Development Minister Sarveen Choudhary said it was a healthy discussion where several issues were discussed.

