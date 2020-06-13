AIADMK MLA from TN tests positive for coronavirus
The 58-year old K Palani is the second legislator in the state to contract the virus.DMK MLA J Anbazhagan died on Wednesday after battling COVID-19 for eight days. "The MLA is doing well," he told P T I.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-06-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 20:45 IST
A ruling AIADMK MLA in Tamil Nadu has tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated at a private hospital in the city, a senior party functionary said here on Saturday. The 58-year old K Palani is the second legislator in the state to contract the virus.
DMK MLA J Anbazhagan died on Wednesday after battling COVID-19 for eight days. Palani, representing Sriperumbudur constituency (Reserved) in Kancheepuram district near here has tested positive for the virus and has been admitted to a private hospital in the city, the AIADMK functionary said.
"The MLA is doing well," he told P T I. On the source of infection, the party functionary said the MLA has been active in carrying out COVID-19 relief initiatives and indicated that he may have contracted the infection during his fieldwork.
Top party leaders are in touch and they are monitoring the health status of the legislator, he said. DMK President and Leader of Opposition, M K Stalin on his Twitter handle wished the AIADMK MLA speedy recovery and urged those in public work to be cautious while discharging their duties.
