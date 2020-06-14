Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republican congressman who officiated gay wedding loses primary

Four Democrats are vying to challenge him in the fall, with the winner picked later this summer.“That's what losers say," Good told reporters, commenting on Riggleman's allegations of irregularities. Good has pledged to restore “Judeo-Christian” values to Congress.

PTI | Lynchburg | Updated: 14-06-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 12:03 IST
Republican congressman who officiated gay wedding loses primary

A freshman Virginia Republican congressman who angered social conservatives in his district when he officiated a gay wedding lost his party's nomination. US Representative Denver Riggleman lost a GOP convention Saturday that was done via drive-thru because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was defeated by Bob Good, a former official in the athletics department at Liberty University.

While the convention ended at 7 p.m., the vote tally was not announced until after 1 a.m. Sunday. Good said he won 58% of the vote, news outlets reported, and 5th District Republican Committee Chair Melvin Adams said 2,537 of the more than 3,500 registered delegates voted. Riggleman, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, upset many Republicans in his district last summer when he officiated the wedding of two male campaign aides.

The convention was held at a Lynchburg-area church near Good's home and was the only place delegates could cast a ballot in a district that stretches from northern Virginia to the North Carolina border. Riggleman has said a small coterie of Republican insiders were trying to rig the contest against him forcing the nomination process to be decided with a convention instead of a primary. Conventions favor more conservative candidates and have been used for years by Virginia Republicans to block moderate Republicans from winning office.

“Voting irregularities and ballot stuffing has been reported in multiple counties in the #VA05. Voter fraud has been a hallmark of this nomination process and I will not stand for it,” Riggleman tweeted a little over an hour before results were announced. “@VA_GOP needs to reevaluate their priorities. We are evaluating all our options at this time.” President Donald Trump endorsed Riggleman, as did Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. Good is now the Republican nominee for Virginia's 5th Congressional District. Four Democrats are vying to challenge him in the fall, with the winner picked later this summer.

“That's what losers say," Good told reporters, commenting on Riggleman's allegations of irregularities. Good has pledged to restore “Judeo-Christian” values to Congress. He's also a hardliner on immigration and wants English to be the official language of the U.S. His victory could make national Democrats and outside groups more likely to spend money in the district, which easily went for Trump in 2016.

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 tests in Delhi will be doubled in next 2 days and increased by three times after 6 days: Home Minister Amit Shah.

COVID-19 tests in Delhi will be doubled in next 2 days and increased by three times after 6 days Home Minister Amit Shah....

India should be known as an exporting country: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that India should not be known as an importing country and rather should be known as an exporting nation to the world. Our Government has decided that the import of goods from abroad should be s...

Farmers in Moradabad forced to sell vegetables outside their fields

Unable to bear transportation cost due to impact of coronavirus lockdown, farmers in Suraj Nagar area in Moradabad are selling vegetables on roads near their fields. Jahangir, a vegetable vendor, said, We are buying vegetables directly from...

Talks underway with China at diplomatic, military level: Rajnath Singh

Amid the standoff with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that talks are underway with China at the diplomatic and military level. Talks are underway with China at the diplomatic and military level. China too expressed wis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020