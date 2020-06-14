Left Menu
People of PoK will demand to be part of India: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership Jammu and Kashmir will touch great heights and "people from the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir will demand that they want to be part of India".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 12:38 IST
People of PoK will demand to be part of India: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses Jammu and Kashmir Jan Samvad Rally in New Delhi. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership Jammu and Kashmir will touch great heights and "people from the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir will demand that they want to be part of India". "Just wait, soon people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) will demand that they want to be with India and not under the rule of Pakistan. And the day this happens, a goal of our Parliament will also be accomplished," he further stated while addressing 'Jammu and Kashmir Jan Samvad rally' via video conferencing.

"Earlier in Kashmir, protests demanding 'azaadi for Kashmir' were held and flags of Pakistan and ISIS were raised. However, but now only the Indian flag is seen there," he further stated. His address is a part of a series of virtual meetings held by senior BJP leaders to reach out to the people on the occasion of completion of one year of Narendra Modi government's second tenure in office. (ANI)

COVID-19 tests in Delhi will be doubled in next 2 days and increased by three times after 6 days: Home Minister Amit Shah.

COVID-19 tests in Delhi will be doubled in next 2 days and increased by three times after 6 days Home Minister Amit Shah....

India should be known as an exporting country: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that India should not be known as an importing country and rather should be known as an exporting nation to the world. Our Government has decided that the import of goods from abroad should be s...

Farmers in Moradabad forced to sell vegetables outside their fields

Unable to bear transportation cost due to impact of coronavirus lockdown, farmers in Suraj Nagar area in Moradabad are selling vegetables on roads near their fields. Jahangir, a vegetable vendor, said, We are buying vegetables directly from...

Talks underway with China at diplomatic, military level: Rajnath Singh

Amid the standoff with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that talks are underway with China at the diplomatic and military level. Talks are underway with China at the diplomatic and military level. China too expressed wis...
