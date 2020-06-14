People of PoK will demand to be part of India: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership Jammu and Kashmir will touch great heights and "people from the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir will demand that they want to be part of India".ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 12:38 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership Jammu and Kashmir will touch great heights and "people from the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir will demand that they want to be part of India". "Just wait, soon people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) will demand that they want to be with India and not under the rule of Pakistan. And the day this happens, a goal of our Parliament will also be accomplished," he further stated while addressing 'Jammu and Kashmir Jan Samvad rally' via video conferencing.
"Earlier in Kashmir, protests demanding 'azaadi for Kashmir' were held and flags of Pakistan and ISIS were raised. However, but now only the Indian flag is seen there," he further stated. His address is a part of a series of virtual meetings held by senior BJP leaders to reach out to the people on the occasion of completion of one year of Narendra Modi government's second tenure in office. (ANI)
