BJP filed FIR against me out of frustration: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that the BJP had filed an FIR against him out of frustration after he threatened to hold a protest outside the Chief Minister's residence if no action was taken in connection with the injustice meted out to tribals from Budhni area in Sehore district. The Bhopal Crime Branch had earlier today registered an FIR against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in connection with an alleged fake video regarding Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared by him on social media.

"I had written to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding action against those who committed fraud with tribals from Budhni area. I had written that if no action is taken then I will hold a sit-in protest in front of his house. BJP has been frustrated by this and has lodged an FIR against me," Singh told reporters here. "I have no objection to it, but it should be investigated that who had edited the video and what was its source," he added.

The FIR against Singh was filed under multiple sections of the law after the BJP filed a complaint against the former Chief Minister. (ANI)