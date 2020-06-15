BJP filed FIR against me out of frustration: Digvijaya Singh
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that the BJP had filed an FIR against him out of frustration after he threatened to hold a protest outside the Chief Minister's residence if no action was taken in connection with the injustice meted out to tribals from Budhni area in Sehore district.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-06-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 15:03 IST
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that the BJP had filed an FIR against him out of frustration after he threatened to hold a protest outside the Chief Minister's residence if no action was taken in connection with the injustice meted out to tribals from Budhni area in Sehore district. The Bhopal Crime Branch had earlier today registered an FIR against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in connection with an alleged fake video regarding Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared by him on social media.
"I had written to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding action against those who committed fraud with tribals from Budhni area. I had written that if no action is taken then I will hold a sit-in protest in front of his house. BJP has been frustrated by this and has lodged an FIR against me," Singh told reporters here. "I have no objection to it, but it should be investigated that who had edited the video and what was its source," he added.
The FIR against Singh was filed under multiple sections of the law after the BJP filed a complaint against the former Chief Minister. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Digvijaya Singh
- BJP
- Congress
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Budhni
- Sehore
ALSO READ
Coronavirus crisis to impact political narrative; more focus on sustainable development, healthcare, self-reliant India: BJP's Bhupender Yadav.
"No rebellion, BJP govt will complete its term in Karnataka"
Forcibly opening temples not right decision: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh
First year of PM Modi's second term studded with bold decisions, says Andhra Pradesh BJP chief
Nepali Congress to table separate Constitution amendment bill in Parliament