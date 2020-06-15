U.S. Supreme Court rules for pipeline in Appalachian Trail dispute

U.S. Supreme Court rules for pipeline in Appalachian Trail disputeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 20:04 IST
Ruling against environmentalists, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decided that the federal government has the authority to allow a proposed $7.5 billion natural gas pipeline to cross under the popular Appalachian Trail in rural Virginia.
The 7-2 ruling was a victory for Dominion Energy Inc and President Donald Trump's administration, both of which appealed a lower court ruling that halted construction of the 600-mile (965-km) Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which would run from West Virginia to North Carolina. The decision removes one of several obstacles facing the project.
