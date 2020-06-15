Left Menu
Resort politics: Rajasthan Congress MLAs discuss economy, play cricket

On Monday, they discussed the economy and the coronavirus pandemic, tried their hand at cricket and badminton, and also took in a Bollywood movie. At a press conference, the Congress general secretary Avinash Pande indicated that the over 100 MLAs, together since last Wednesday, will stick together till the June 19 polls.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:01 IST
Congress MLAs holed up in a hotel here to prevent the BJP from “luring” them away ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections are trying to keep themselves busy. On Monday, they discussed the economy and the coronavirus pandemic, tried their hand at cricket and badminton, and also took in a Bollywood movie.

At a press conference, the Congress general secretary Avinash Pande indicated that the over 100 MLAs, together since last Wednesday, will stick together till the June 19 polls. “It was decided that the legislators will stay together so that the BJP attempts, which the party carried out in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, do not succeed in Rajasthan," he told reporters.

"We are staying like a family and this is a blessing in disguise," Pande, who is in charge of the state at the AICC, said. The MLAs took part in a workshop on Monday, a party leader said.

They discussed the economy and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too participated. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who left for Delhi on Saturday, was also back at the hotel, JW Marriott on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, on Monday afternoon, party sources said.

In the evening, the MLAs played cricket, football and badminton on the hotel lawns. Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak, which deals with the theme of acid attacks, was to be screened for the MLAs before dinner.

The Congress alleges that the BJP is trying to poach its MLAs and topple the Gehlot government in the state. The Rajasthan government has said that the state’s Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of its police are also looking into this.

The BJP, however, has dismissed the developments as theatrics, “self-staged” by Ashok Gehlot and challenged the ruling party to produce evidence to back the charges. The Congress has nominated K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for the polls for three seats. The BJP has fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

