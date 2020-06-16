Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief takes Saudis off blacklist for harming Yemen's kids

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's government off a global list of parties whose actions have harmed children in conflict, a move that drew immediate protests Monday from human rights groups.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 16-06-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 03:34 IST
UN chief takes Saudis off blacklist for harming Yemen's kids

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's government off a global list of parties whose actions have harmed children in conflict, a move that drew immediate protests Monday from human rights groups. The UN chief's annual report to the Security Council on Children and Armed Conflict released on Monday removed the coalition from a relatively new list of government forces and armed groups “that have put in place measures ... aimed at improving the protection of children.” The Saudi-led, US-backed coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government is battling Houthi Shiite rebels and their allies. The Houthis have held Yemen's capital, Sanaa, since September 2014, and their advance across the Arab world's poorest country brought the Saudi-led coalition into the war in March 2015.

Virginia Gamba, the UN special representative for children in armed conflict, told a news conference launching the report that the secretary-general made the decision to remove the Saudis from the "blacklist" following “the sustained, significant decrease in killing and maiming due to airstrikes." Gamba noted that about five years ago there were about 1,700 child casualties in Yemen due to airstrikes, compared to 171 last year. She stressed that with casualties continuing, UN monitoring of a memorandum with the Saudis on ending child deaths and injuries will continue, and failure to implement it could put Saudi Arabia back on the list next year. Jo Becker, Human Rights Watch's children's rights advocacy director, accused the secretary-general of adding a new level of shame to his 'list of shame' by removing the Saudi-led coalition and ignoring the U.N.'s own evidence of continued grave violations against children.” Adrianne Lapar, director of Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict, an international advocacy group, said that by removing the Saudi-led coalition, which also includes the United Arab Emirates, “the Secretary-General sends the message that powerful actors can get away with killing children.” She called for an independent and transparent assessment of the process of delisting the coalition, “to ensure that all violators are held to the same standard, no matter who they or their friends are.” Gamba replied in response to a question on whether Saudi Arabia offered the UN any incentives to get off the list, “absolutely not.” In 2016, then secretary-general Ban Ki-moon removed the Saudi-led coalition from the “blacklist” of government forces that committed grave violations against children the previous year following a vehement protest from Saudi Arabia.

Guterres has added a new list of government forces and armed groups that have taken measures to improve the situation of children, which the Saudis were put on. The Houthis remain on the UN “list of shame” for failing to put in place measures to improve the protection of children though secretary-general Guterres said in the report that he is encouraged by ongoing UN talks with the rebel group “to end and prevent violations for which they are listed.”

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says U.S. to pull some troops from Germany over NATO spending feud

President Donald Trump said on Monday he would cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany to 25,000, faulting the close U.S. ally for failing to meet NATOs defense spending target and accusing it of taking advantage of America on trade. The r...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says military will not remove elected president

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that the countrys military would not obey any order to remove an elected president, deepening a war of words with the judicial branch that has led to fears of threats to democracy in the cou...

New York City police disband rough street unit amid pressure for reform

The New York Police Department is disbanding its aggressive anti-crime unit, a move aimed at turning alienated residents into crime-stopping allies, part of a nationwide push for policing reforms following the killing of George Floyd. In a ...

Trump to sign police reform executive order on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday that will seek to improve how police officers treat African Americans and others by improving credentialing, training and mental health resources, administration officials ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020