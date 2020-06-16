Left Menu
NC expels 4 party corporators for voting in no-confidence motion against Mattu

"The vote of 'No Confidence Motion' against me, and the @JKPC_ (Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference) has been passed in the SMC with 42 votes out of 70. The @BJP4India, @JKNC_ (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference) and some independents have polled against the @JKPC_ and @INCIndia abstaining whip where 28 Corporators abstained," he said in a series of tweets.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-06-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 17:57 IST
The National Conference on Tuesday expelled four corporators from the party for voting in a no-confidence motion which resulted in the removal of Junaid Azim Mattu as mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation. “Ghulam Nabi Sufi, Danish Bhat, Neelofar and Majid Shulloo have been expelled after they defied the party whip to abstain from the voting on the no-confidence motion,” NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said in a statement. "They have been expelled from the basic membership of the party for violating the whip," he said

Mattu, who has survived a no-confidence motion in the past, took to Twitter to announce his defeat. "The vote of 'No Confidence Motion' against me, and the @JKPC_ (Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference) has been passed in the SMC with 42 votes out of 70. The @BJP4India, @JKNC_ (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference) and some independents have polled against the @JKPC_ and @INCIndia abstaining whip where 28 Corporators abstained," he said in a series of tweets. “I respect the verdict of the Corporation," he said. PTI MIJ SRY

