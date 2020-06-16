Left Menu
Maha: Have accepted NCP's MLC seat offer, says Raju Shetti

Former Lok Sabha MP and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna leader Raju Shetti on Tuesday said he had accepted the NCP's offer of a seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Shetti said he met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati in Pune district to convey his decision. "During the Lok Sabha election, the NCP had given its word to give one seat in the Legislative Council to SSS.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:59 IST
Former Lok Sabha MP and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna leader Raju Shetti on Tuesday said he had accepted the NCP's offer of a seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Shetti said he met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati in Pune district to convey his decision.

"During the Lok Sabha election, the NCP had given its word to give one seat in the Legislative Council to SSS. When the MLC polls took place last month, we had demanded that NCP give us one seat but it could not do so at the time. But now the NCP has agreed to give us a seat from the governor's quota," Shetti said. Confirming his meeting with Shetti, Pawar tweeted, "Visited various projects of Agriculture Development Trust in Baramati with Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana leader Raju Shetti." Shetti lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Hatkanangle to Shiv Sena's Dhairyasheel Mane by a margin of over 96,000 votes.

