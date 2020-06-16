Left Menu
Shiv Sena demands `clarity' on situation in Eastern Ladakh

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday demanded clarity on the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh, saying the Union government needs to take the "elected opposition" into confidence. Sena deputyleader Priyanka Chaturvedi also said, on Twitter, that the government should not feed "propaganda" to the media. "Dear GOI, you have the best interest in mind but we need clarity.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:42 IST
Shiv Sena demands `clarity' on situation in Eastern Ladakh

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday demanded clarity on the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh, saying the Union government needs to take the "elected opposition" into confidence. Sena deputyleader Priyanka Chaturvedi also said, on Twitter, that the government should not feed "propaganda" to the media.

"Dear GOI, you have the best interest in mind but we need clarity. The nation stands with you in solidarity but they deserve to know," she tweeted. "It isn't a good idea even strategically tonot take the elected opposition in confidence. Lastly do not feed propaganda to the media. Just facts," she added.

"My tribute and salute to our brave men, who are at the forefront with all their courage and their heart full of love for the nation. Hope to see an urgent solution soon, for our nation's honour," the Sena leader said. An Indian Army colonel and two soldiers were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night. PTI MR KRK KRK

