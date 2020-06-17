Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump meets families of people killed by police

President Donald Trump says he met with several families who have lost loved ones in deadly encounters with police officers.Police departments would be able to check the database before hiring someone from another department. The executive order follows the death on May 25 of George Floyd at the knee of a white Minneapolis officer and large protests in cities throughout the country.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 01:06 IST
Trump meets families of people killed by police
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump says he met with several families who have lost loved ones in deadly encounters with police officers. Trump says of the families that "your loved ones will not have died in vain." He also says "I can never imagine your pain or the depth of your anguish, but I can promise to fight for justice for all of our people." Trump was preparing to sign an executive order that the White House says is aimed at promoting accountability in law enforcement. It includes a provision that establishes a database for tracking officers with excessive use of force complaints. Police departments would be able to check the database before hiring someone from another department.

The executive order follows the death on May 25 of George Floyd at the knee of a white Minneapolis officer and large protests in cities throughout the country. Trump also used the ceremony to criticize what he describes as "radical and dangerous efforts to defund, dismantle and dissolve our police departments."

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

eStar deduct Wei's June salary for spell error

After a critical spell error in Mondays LPL match against Bilibili Gaming, eStar Gaming deducted jungler Yang-Wei Wei Yans salary for June, the team announced Tuesday. Wei incorrectly chose Ignite instead of Smite in the first game of the s...

New Mexico man charged in shooting after militia clash

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said on Tuesday they arrested a former City Council candidate and charged him with shooting and critically wounding a protester seeking the removal of a statue of a Spanish conquistador. Steven Baca, 31, w...

PG&E pleads guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in California wildfire

Pacific Gas Electric pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a devastating 2018 wildfire in Northern California touched off by the utility companys power lines. The guilty plea, part of an agreement...

Russia's Putin protected from coronavirus by disinfection tunnel -RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin is protected from the novel coronavirus by a special disinfection tunnel that anyone visiting his residence outside Moscow must pass through, the state-controlled RIA news agency reported on Tuesday. The spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020