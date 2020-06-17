Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 17

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 06:47 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Top UK bank lobbyist resigns after derogatory comments emerge in Barclays trial https://on.ft.com/3e9nmOp - Boris Johnson bows to pressure from Marcus Rashford over free meals https://on.ft.com/2BaWO0O

- Pensions triple lock at risk from Covid-19 fallout https://on.ft.com/2YFY2cD - Morgan Stanley's former head of diversity alleges racial bias https://on.ft.com/2ALeaBo

Overview - Stephen Jones, head of bank lobby group UK Finance, has resigned after derogatory comments made by him in 2008 about financier Amanda Staveley emerged in the first days of testimony, as part of the lawsuit Staveley has brought against Jones former employer Barclays.

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to release 120 million pounds ($150.76 million)to provide free meals for disadvantaged pupils in England during the summer holidays after bowing to pressure from footballer Marcus Rashford's campaign. - British finance minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to break the Conservative party's "triple lock" state pension pledge, amid Treasury fears that the policy could soon become unaffordable because of the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

- Morgan Stanley and its chief executive James Gorman have been sued by the bank's former head of diversity, Marilyn Booker, over claims of "race and gender discrimination, retaliation and unequal pay" in a lawsuit that comes as corporate America is grappling with the Black Lives Matter protests. ($1 = 0.7960 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Australia accuses China and Russia of virus disinformation

China and Russia were using the heightened anxiety around the coronavirus pandemic to undermine Western democracies by spreading disinformation online, Australias foreign minister said. The disinformation contributed to a climate of fear an...

NZ military to oversee quarantine facilities after new COVID-19 case

New Zealand on Wednesday said the defence force will now oversee the countrys quarantine facilities and strengthen border requirements, after a slip up allowed two people with coronavirus to move around the country. New Zealand on Tuesday l...

Man beaten up, forced to drink urine in Rajasthan's Sirohi

In a shocking incident, a man from Rajasthans Sirohi was allegedly abducted, beaten and forced to drink urine, police said on Tuesday adding that six people have been detained in this connection. A video of the incident has been posted on s...

Mutineers brimming with confidence after weekend win

With opportunities dwindling to climb in the Call of Duty League regular-season standings while at the same time sending a message to the rest of field, its hard to envision a better weekend than the one the Florida Mutineers just experienc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020