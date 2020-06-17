Ukraine gets U.S. military aid, including Javelin anti-tank missiles

Ukraine has received military aid worth more than $60 million from the United States, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, the U.S. embassy said on Wednesday. Following Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the outbreak of fighting in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, Washington sent a first shipment of Javelin systems worth around $47 million to Kyiv in April 2018.

Military aid to Ukraine was at the centre of a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry in December into U.S. President Donald Trump, on charges of obstruction of Congress and of pressuring Ukraine to investigate the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The Bidens deny wrongdoing. Democrats said Trump was trying to help his re-election prospects. He was acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate in February.