Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha's BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta dies of cardiac arrest

BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta from Balasore Sadar died on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 61.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:05 IST
Odisha's BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta dies of cardiac arrest
BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta. . Image Credit: ANI

BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta from Balasore Sadar died on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 61. Dutta, the MLA of Balasore Sadar constituency in Odisha, had successfully contested the 2019 Assembly elections as a BJP candidate, defeating BJD candidate and sitting MLA Jiban Pradip Dash.

Expressing grief over his demise, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter and wrote: "I am saddened to learn of the death of Balasore MLA Madan Mohan Dutt while undergoing treatment. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family and wish them well in their future endeavors." Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Dutta was like a "brother" to him.

"I am saddened to hear of the untimely death of Balasore Sadar MLA Madan Mohan Dutt Priya Mangu Bhai. Dutt was like my brother. Very open, friendly and dedicated to the people," Pradhan said in a tweet. While, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Niranjan Patnaik also condoled the demise of the BJP MLA and tweeted, "Just heard the unfortunate news about the passing of Balasore Sadar MLA, Shri Madan Mohan Dutta. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May God give them the strength to bear this loss." (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-India awaits Modi's response to China after 20 killed in clubs and stones border clash

India impatiently awaited Prime Minister Narendra Modis response on Wednesday to the death of at least 20 soldiers in a border clash with Chinese troops as the countrys media vented its fury and political rivals goaded Modi over his silence...

Norwegian salmon was not source of virus at Beijing food market, Norway says

Chinese and Norwegian authorities have concluded that Norwegian salmon was likely not the source of the novel coronavirus that was found at cutting boards in a Beijing food market, the Norwegian fisheries and seafood minister said on Wednes...

Karur Vysya Bank, Maruti Suzuki tie up to offer car loan

Coimbatore, June 17 PTI Karur Vysya Bank KVB has entered into an arrangement with Maruti Suzuki to fund buyers of Maruti vehicles. Both existing and new customers would be eligible to avail themselves of loans from KVB.The bank is offering ...

China claims sovereignty over Galwan Valley; refuses to comment on Chinese casualties

China on Wednesday claimed that the sovereignty over the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh always belonged to it but underlined that Beijing does not wish to see more clashes, after the militaries of the two countries were engaged in the biggest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020