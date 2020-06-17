Odisha's BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta dies of cardiac arrest

BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta from Balasore Sadar died on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 61. Dutta, the MLA of Balasore Sadar constituency in Odisha, had successfully contested the 2019 Assembly elections as a BJP candidate, defeating BJD candidate and sitting MLA Jiban Pradip Dash.

Expressing grief over his demise, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter and wrote: "I am saddened to learn of the death of Balasore MLA Madan Mohan Dutt while undergoing treatment. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family and wish them well in their future endeavors." Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Dutta was like a "brother" to him.

"I am saddened to hear of the untimely death of Balasore Sadar MLA Madan Mohan Dutt Priya Mangu Bhai. Dutt was like my brother. Very open, friendly and dedicated to the people," Pradhan said in a tweet. While, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Niranjan Patnaik also condoled the demise of the BJP MLA and tweeted, "Just heard the unfortunate news about the passing of Balasore Sadar MLA, Shri Madan Mohan Dutta. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May God give them the strength to bear this loss." (ANI)