Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pawar pays tributes to soldiers killed in Ladakh clash

The former defence minister said the armed forces are committed to protect India's borders with courage and determination. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. Our armed forces will protect our borders with courage and determination.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:45 IST
Pawar pays tributes to soldiers killed in Ladakh clash

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesdaypaid rich tributes to the Indian soldiers who were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh. The former defence minister said the armed forces are committed to protect India's borders with courage and determination.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. It is the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. "Our Army officers and jawans have lost their lives while protecting our nation from Chinese incursions in Galwan valley in Ladakh.

"May they rest in peace. Our armed forces will protect our borders with courage and determination. Heartfelt condolences," Pawar tweeted..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Former Broncos offensive lineman Sturm dies

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Jerry Sturm died at the age of 83, his establishment The South Restaurant announced Wednesday. Sturm, a two-time Pro Bowl selection 1964, 1966, played for the Broncos 1961-66, New Orleans Saints 1967-...

Haryana reports 560 new coronavirus cases

Haryana on Wednesday reported 560 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 8,832 in the state. According to the State Health Department, the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,750.India on Wednesday reco...

New VOA chief seeks to ease fears of any Trump propaganda

The new chief of U.S.-funded international broadcasting sought Wednesday to play down fears that he intends to turn the Voice of America and its sister outlets into Trump administration propaganda machines. Just two days after the resignati...

'White Lives Matter' sprayed on Arthur Ashe memorial

A statue of African American tennis legend Arthur Ashe on Richmond, Virginias, Monument Avenue has been vandalized with the words White Lives Matter. Photos show the base of the monument tagged with white spray paint and the words white l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020