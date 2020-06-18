Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 11:37 a.m.

India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases and 334 new fatalities as country's tally climbs to 3,66,946 and death toll rises to 12,237, Union Health Ministry data says. 11:17 a.m.

Two Toyota Kirloskar employees at Bidadi plant test positive for COVID-19. 11:10 a.m.

Four BRTF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Arunachal Pradesh as the tally rises to 103. 10:38 a.m.

Meghalaya government allows restaurants and salons to reopen next week. 10:36 a.m.

Scientists use "nanosponges" to soak up and neutralise coronavirus in lab study. 10:25 a.m.

PM to launch rural public work scheme to help migrant workers. The Asian Development Bank says countries in Developing Asia will "barely grow" in 2020, while India's economy is forecast to contract by 4 per cent this fiscal due to the pandemic.

10:06 a.m. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia takes charge of health, PWD, power and other departments held by his colleague Satyendar Jain, who tested positive for COVID-19, official says.

9:30 a.m. India has been overwhelmingly elected to UN Security Council in first-of-its-kind election amidst COVID-19.

8:34 a.m. China reports 28 new coronavirus cases as Beijing ramps up testing due to COVID-19 infections spike.