Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

11:37 a.m. India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases and 334 new fatalities as country's tally climbs to 3,66,946 and death toll rises to 12,237, Union Health Ministry data says. 11:10 a.m. Four BRTF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Arunachal Pradesh as the tally rises to 103.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:03 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 11:37 a.m.

India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases and 334 new fatalities as country's tally climbs to 3,66,946 and death toll rises to 12,237, Union Health Ministry data says. 11:17 a.m.

Two Toyota Kirloskar employees at Bidadi plant test positive for COVID-19. 11:10 a.m.

Four BRTF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Arunachal Pradesh as the tally rises to 103. 10:38 a.m.

Meghalaya government allows restaurants and salons to reopen next week. 10:36 a.m.

Scientists use "nanosponges" to soak up and neutralise coronavirus in lab study. 10:25 a.m.

PM to launch rural public work scheme to help migrant workers. The Asian Development Bank says countries in Developing Asia will "barely grow" in 2020, while India's economy is forecast to contract by 4 per cent this fiscal due to the pandemic.

10:06 a.m. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia takes charge of health, PWD, power and other departments held by his colleague Satyendar Jain, who tested positive for COVID-19, official says.

9:30 a.m. India has been overwhelmingly elected to UN Security Council in first-of-its-kind election amidst COVID-19.

8:34 a.m. China reports 28 new coronavirus cases as Beijing ramps up testing due to COVID-19 infections spike.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

France to apply digital tax this year whether U.S. returns to negotiations or not

France will apply taxes on digital services this year whether the United States returns to negotiations on the issue or not, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday, calling a decision by Washington to pull out of talks a provocati...

Trump pleaded with Xi for help win 2020 reelection, claims ex-NSA Bolton

President Donald Trump virtually pleaded with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at last years G-20 summit in Japan to help him win the 2020 US presidential election, former US national security adviser John Bolton has claimed in a new book...

Nepal's Parliament passes Constitution Amendment Bill to update map incorporating Indian territories

Nepals National Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed the Constitution Amendment Bill to update the countrys political and administrative map incorporating the Indian territories. India has termed as untenable the artificial enlargement o...

France's Macron to talk Brexit in London and mark de Gaulle's 'Appel'

President Emmanuel Macron visits London on Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulles appeal to the French resistance and to discuss Brexit with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Macron, who will be hosted by heir-to-the-throne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020