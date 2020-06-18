Left Menu
Spanish minister stands up for Columbus statues amid global protests

The first European to reach the Americas, Columbus is often seen by rights activists as a symbol of racial hatred as his discovery opened the gates to invasions from Europe resulting in millions of deaths all over the Americas. "Cities have history and moments which must be respected and learned from," minister Isabel Celaa told reporters when asked about demands by protesters, including some left-wing politicians, in Spain to tear down the statues.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:33 IST
Statue of Christopher Columbus (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

The education minister in Spain's leftist coalition government defended the country's numerous statues of the 15th-century navigator Christopher Columbus against calls by anti-racism activists to tear them down amid a wave of global protests. The first European to reach the Americas, Columbus is often seen by rights activists as a symbol of racial hatred as his discovery opened the gates to invasions from Europe resulting in millions of deaths all over the Americas.

"Cities have history and moments which must be respected and learned from," minister Isabel Celaa told reporters when asked about demands by protesters, including some left-wing politicians, in Spain to tear down the statues. The Italian-born explorer, who made his travels on behalf of the Spanish crown, is a national hero in Spain, where dozens of cities have erected statues to honor him.

Following the death last month of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, anti-racism protesters across the United States and around the world have targeted statues of various historical figures, including Columbus. Statues of the explorer were taken down or vandalized in several cities in the United States, including St Louis, Boston, Richmond, and Detroit.

