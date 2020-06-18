Left Menu
Progressive donor group announces USD 59M vote-by-mail campaign

A crush of well-funded groups on both sides of the political divide has seized on the issue. Though a key segment of the Republican electorate — older voters — has long relied on absentee voting, some in the party view broader access as a threat and have voiced worries that mail-in ballots are more susceptible to fraud.

A network of deep-pocketed progressive donors is launching a USD 59 million effort to encourage people of color to vote by mail in November, a step many Democrats view as crucial to turning out the party's base during the coronavirus pandemic. A nonprofit arm of the donor network Way to Win is working with philanthropic organizations including the Ford Foundation and George Soros' Open Society to raise the money. The network has already donated $50 million this cycle, which has largely gone to groups in battleground states including Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Arizona.

But the group says more is needed because the coronavirus — which has led to a shortage of poll workers, contributed to long lines and forced the closure of some polling sites — could alter the outcome of November's presidential election. “We need to meet the urgency of this moment ... we need everyone to keep their foot on the gas pedal,” said Nicole Boucher, a senior adviser to the group's nonprofit, Way to Rise. “We're challenging others and our partners in the sector to help fill critical funding gaps for communities of color, who have long been under-resourced in philanthropy.” They are in good company. A crush of well-funded groups on both sides of the political divide has seized on the issue.

Though a key segment of the Republican electorate — older voters — has long relied on absentee voting, some in the party view broader access as a threat and have voiced worries that mail-in ballots are more susceptible to fraud. That includes President Donald Trump, who tweeted last month that it will lead to “RIGGED ELECTIONS!” despite casting his own ballots by mail. Democrats, meanwhile, have argued for increased funding and broad adoption of mail-in voting.

Already a fierce battle is playing out in courts, where Democrats have notched a series of victories in recent years that have made it easier to vote. A network of conservative organizations allied with the Federalist Society recently joined the fight. weekly politics podcast, “Ground Game.”.

