Manipur Oppn wants spl assembly session for no-confidence motion against BJP govt, meets guv

The opposition has intensified efforts to form a government in Manipur after nine members of the BJP-led ruling coalition, including four ministers, either resigned as MLAs or withdrew their support to the Biren Singh government, plunging it in trouble. Four ministers, including the deputy chief minister, quit the BJP-led N Biren Singh government on Wednesday.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:04 IST
The opposition in Manipur, led by the Congress, on Thursday urged Governor Najma Heptulla to call a special assembly session soon to take up a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government. Congress’ O Ibobi Singh and his party MLAs visited the Raj Bhavan along with NPP legislators to submit a memorandum to the Governor.

After submitting the letter, NPP Chief Thangmilen Kipgen told the media, "We have requested the governor to call a special assembly session to adopt a resolution on the no-confidence motion against the N Biren Singh-led ministry". Earlier in the day, Ibobi Singh said he contacted all the four ministers from the National People's Party (NPP) who have resigned from the BJP-led coalition government to discuss the latest political developments in the state.

After meeting the governor, Kipgen said the delegation also requested her to call the newly formed Secular Progressive Front (SPF) to form a government in the state under the leadership of Ibobi Singh. The opposition has intensified efforts to form a government in Manipur after nine members of the BJP-led ruling coalition, including four ministers, either resigned as MLAs or withdrew their support to the Biren Singh government, plunging it in trouble.

Four ministers, including the deputy chief minister, quit the BJP-led N Biren Singh government on Wednesday. Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip, and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh resigned. Besides, BJP MLAs S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai resigned from the assembly and the party, following which the Congress claimed they have switched over. Further, the state's lone Trinamool Congress MLA T Robindro and Independent Shahabuddin withdrew their support to the government.

The total strength against the chief minister is now 29 -- 20 from Congress, 4 from NPP, 3 from BJP (who quit on Wednesday), one from TMC and an Independent. The figure in support of Biren Singh stood at 23, including 18 BJP MLAs, four of Naga People's Front (NPF) and one MLA from LJP.

One Congress MLA who joined the BJP-led government was disqualified from the membership of Manipur Legislative Assembly recently, reducing the strength of the house to 59. Assembly election in Manipur was held in 2017. Ibobi Singh has already asserted that his party is trying to form a government in the state and will soon move a no-confidence motion.

At a press conference here late on Wednesday night, he had said that all the three BJP MLAs who resigned from the party have joined the Congress. The seven Congress MLAs, who had earlier crossed over to the BJP, are facing anti-defection cases under the 10th Schedule of Indian Constitution in the Speaker's Tribunal as well as in the High Court of Manipur.

