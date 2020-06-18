Left Menu
SAD-BJP workers hold protests in Punjab demanding restoration of blue cards

SAD and BJP leaders led by district presidents as well as MPs, former MPs, legislators, constituency representatives and senior leaders submitted memorandums to the Deputy Commissioners for forwarding to Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore, a party statement said here. SAD leaders alleged that thousands of blue cards, on the basis of which ration is given, had been deleted at the instance of Congress leaders and demanded that they should be restored.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 23:52 IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday submitted memorandums to Deputy Commissioners across the state, demanding immediate restoration of all blue cards to the underprivileged sections of society. SAD and BJP leaders led by district presidents as well as MPs, former MPs, legislators, constituency representatives and senior leaders submitted memorandums to the Deputy Commissioners for forwarding to Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore, a party statement said here.

SAD leaders alleged that thousands of blue cards, on the basis of which ration is given, had been deleted at the instance of Congress leaders and demanded that they should be restored. SAD-BJP leaders also demanded an independent probe into the "ration scam", alleging a large part of the central relief sent to the state had been "misappropriated".

In Amritsar, senior leader Gulzar Singh Ranike said instead of giving any relief to the poor and underprivileged sections the Congress government was "denying" ration to the poor under the 'Atta-daal' scheme. He said the scheme was initiated by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and everyone was getting ration without any discrimination "before the Congress and its leaders politicized this scheme".

Senior BJP leader Shwait Malik, while taking on the Congress dispensation, said the government should use the Rs 6,000 crore accumulated with it under the Disaster Management fund to give relief to the needy. Senior leaders including Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Sharanjit Singh Dhillon in Ludhiana alleged that nothing was being done to give relief to domestic and industrial power consumers.

They said even the assurance given to the industry to do away with fixed charges for two months have not been honoured. They demanded that the municipal committees waive of property tax as well as rent on their shops for the period of the lockdown.

