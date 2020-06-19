Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook takes down Trump ads over 'organized hate' policy

"Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group's symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol," said a Facebook company spokesperson. The symbol was used in Facebook ads run on pages belonging to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as well as on ads and organic posts on the "Team Trump" page.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 01:57 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 01:37 IST
Facebook takes down Trump ads over 'organized hate' policy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it took down posts and ads run by the re-election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump for violating its policy against organized hate. The ads showed a red inverted triangle, a symbol that was also used by the Nazis to identify political prisoners, with text asking Facebook users to sign a petition against antifa, a loosely organized anti-fascist movement.

Trump and Attorney General William Barr have repeatedly singled out antifa as a major instigator of recent unrest during nationwide anti-racism protests, with little evidence. "Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group's symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol," said a Facebook company spokesperson.

The symbol was used in Facebook ads run on pages belonging to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as well as on ads and organic posts on the "Team Trump" page. "Whether aware of the history or meaning, for the Trump campaign to use a symbol – one which is practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps – to attack his opponents is offensive and deeply troubling," the Anti-Defamation League's CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, said in a statement.

"The inverted red triangle is a symbol used by Antifa, so it was included in an ad about Antifa," Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, said in an email. "We would note that Facebook still has an inverted red triangle emoji in use, which looks exactly the same, so it's curious that they would target only this ad. The image is also not included in the Anti-Defamation League's database of symbols of hate."

A spokesman for the ADL said its database was not one of historical Nazi symbols but of those "commonly used by modern extremists and white supremacists in the United States." He also said that there have been some antifa who have used the red triangle, but that it was not a particularly common symbol used by the group.

A Reuters tally counted 88 versions of the ad using the symbol from the three Facebook pages. Ads from Trump's page had gained at least 800,000 impressions, according to Facebook's ad library. Asked about the ads' removal at a U.S. House Intelligence Committee hearing on Thursday, Facebook's head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, said the company would be consistent in taking the same actions if the symbol appeared in other places on the platform.

Facebook has previously removed Trump campaign ads, including ones that violated the company's policy against misinformation on the government's census.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Decline in new US virus deaths may be temporary reprieve

The number of deaths per day from the coronavirus in the US has fallen in recent weeks to the lowest level since late March, even as states increasingly reopen for business. But scientists are deeply afraid the trend may be about to reverse...

Health News Roundup: China finds heavy coronavirus traces in seafood; U.S. CDC reports 2,155,572 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.China finds heavy coronavirus traces in seafood, meat sections of Beijing food marketChina has found the trading sections for meat and seafood in Beijings wholesale food market to be seve...

Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads for violating policies against 'organised hate'

Facebook on Thursday local time deactivated dozens of advertisements placed by US President Donald Trumps re-election campaign, including a symbol once used by the Nazis to designate political prisoners in concentration camps, which the com...

Entertainment News Roundup: Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month COVID break; Grief over virus death sets Hungarian artist and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Hong Kongs Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus breakHong Kongs loss-making Disneyland theme park reopened on Thursday to a limited number of local visitors and with en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020