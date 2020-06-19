Left Menu
AAP not invited for all-party meeting called by PM Modi: party leaders

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the party has a government in Delhi and in Punjab, it is the main opposition party, but still the BJP does not want its opinion on such an important matter. "The BJP government at the Centre should take everyone along on a serious issue like national security.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:40 IST
The AAP has not been invited to an all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the border conflict with China, two senior party leaders claimed on Friday. AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the party has a government in Delhi and in Punjab, it is the main opposition party, but still the BJP does not want its opinion on such an important matter.

"The BJP government at the Centre should take everyone along on a serious issue like national security. It is unfortunate for democracy that a three-time chief minister has not called for suggestions on an important subject," Singh told reporters. Singh further said the sacrifice of Indian soldiers should not go in vain. "The government must avenge the martyrdom of our soldiers.  The government should immediately take back the land that China has acquired from India," he said.

"Not giving the country correct information on the border dispute is a big betrayal with the country. "Why did the central government hide information from the country, the central government will have to answer," he said. AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai said it was unfortunate that the AAP was not invited. "Instead of taking all the parties together, the BJP is using mathematical formulas to ascertain who should be invited and who should not be. It is unfortunate," he said. It has been learnt that all recognised national parties -- those with over five MPs in the Lok Sabha, leading parties from the northeast and parties with Union Cabinet ministers -- have been invited for the all-party meeting.

In its official statement, the AAP said it is proud that "All Party Meeting is taking place in New Delhi, where AAP governs, and hopes that the meeting will bring about honourable solutions to the threat posed by China and to the ongoing crisis in Ladakh bringing back Galwan Valley back into India". "The AAP remains committed to stand up for India in all respects. It remains disappointed at its exclusion from the meeting but stands committed to its outcome," it said. The meeting will take place on Friday and it comes against the backdrop of demands by the opposition seeking details of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh which left 20 Indian Army personnel dead. Rai said the AAP will also launch nationwide protests against the Chinese aggression on Saturday and party MLAs will stage protests in their respective constituencies.

"In protest against the attack on Indian soldiers by China, Aam Aadmi Party will hold ''aakrosh pradarshan'' tomorrow on June 20 at 11:00 am. There will be demonstration in all the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi. India will not stand disrespect of brave soldiers," Rai said in a tweet..

