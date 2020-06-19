Left Menu
Pilot confident of Congress' victory in RS polls in Rajasthan

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Friday expressed confidence that the party will win the Rajya Sabha polls. The polling for three Rajya Sabha seats in the state started at 9 am and got over at 4 pm. The Congress has nominated K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for the polls, while the BJP has fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Friday expressed confidence that the party will win the Rajya Sabha polls. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot claimed that efforts were made to "create confusion" and spread rumour, but the candidates nominated by the AICC are going to win.

"Both of our party candidates are going to win and I want to wish them in advance for their victory," he said. The polling for three Rajya Sabha seats in the state started at 9 am and got over at 4 pm. The counting of votes will begin at 5 pm. The Congress has nominated K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for the polls, while the BJP has fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

