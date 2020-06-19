Pilot confident of Congress' victory in RS polls in Rajasthan
The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Friday expressed confidence that the party will win the Rajya Sabha polls. The polling for three Rajya Sabha seats in the state started at 9 am and got over at 4 pm. The Congress has nominated K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for the polls, while the BJP has fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-06-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 16:16 IST
The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Friday expressed confidence that the party will win the Rajya Sabha polls. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot claimed that efforts were made to "create confusion" and spread rumour, but the candidates nominated by the AICC are going to win.
"Both of our party candidates are going to win and I want to wish them in advance for their victory," he said. The polling for three Rajya Sabha seats in the state started at 9 am and got over at 4 pm. The counting of votes will begin at 5 pm. The Congress has nominated K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for the polls, while the BJP has fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.
ALSO READ
68 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 9,270
Two Gujarat Congress MLAs resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
68 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; infection tally reaches 9,720
Two Gujarat Cong MLAs resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls for four seats from state.
Will abide by party's decision regarding Rajya Sabha polls: DK Shivakumar