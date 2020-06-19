Ruling YSRC bags all four RS seats in AP

Amaravati, June 19 (PTI): The ruling YSR Congress bagged all the four Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh in the biennial election held on Friday. wWith this, YSRC's strength in the Upper House will now go up to six from two.

Legislature Secretary and Returning Officer P Balakrishnamacharyulu declared the result after the counting process and said the four victorious YSRC candidates polled 38 votes each. The opposition Telugu Desam Party candidate secured only 17 votes, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, industrialist Parimal Nathwani and realtor Ayodhya Rami Reddy of the YSRC were elected to the Upper House. The lone MLA of opposition Jana Sena Party also voted for the ruling party, as the final tally indicated.

The YSRC has a strength of 151 members. TDPs Varla Ramaiah polled just 17 votes, six less than the partys technical strength in the 175-member Assembly.

While two TDP legislators could not vote, one first-time MLA made an erroneous marking in the ballot, making it invalid. Three rebel legislators also put a tick mark instead of the numeric, thus causing invalidation of their votes.

Thus, the TDP managed only 17 votes. Telugu Desam Legislature Party deputy leader K Atchannaidu could not cast his vote as he's undergoing treatment in hospital under judicial remand following his arrest last week in the 'ESI scam.' Another TDP member Anagani Satya Prasad did not come citing "home quarantine" while three of its rebel MLAs exercised their franchise towards the fag end of the polling process, which ended at 4 pm.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was the first to vote when polling began at 9 am. From the TDP side, actor-legislator Nandamuri Balakrishna voted first.