Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harbouring Hong Kong 'rioters' will harm Taiwan, China says

Taiwan said on Thursday it will set up a dedicated office to help those thinking of leaving Hong Kong as Beijing tightens its grip on the former British colony, including planned new national security legislation. The new office begins operations on the sensitive date of July 1, the day Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule from Britain in 1997 with the promise of continued, wide-ranging freedoms under China's "one country, two systems" formula.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-06-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 08:29 IST
Harbouring Hong Kong 'rioters' will harm Taiwan, China says

Offering protection to "rioters" from Hong Kong will only harm Taiwan's people and is an interference in the Chinese-ruled city's affairs, China's government said, denouncing plans by Taiwan to help Hong Kongers who decide to flee to the island. Taiwan said on Thursday it will set up a dedicated office to help those thinking of leaving Hong Kong as Beijing tightens its grip on the former British colony, including planned new national security legislation.

The new office begins operations on the sensitive date of July 1, the day Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule from Britain in 1997 with the promise of continued, wide-ranging freedoms under China's "one country, two systems" formula. In a statement late on Friday, China's policy-making Taiwan Affairs Office said the plan by the "Democratic Progressive Party authority" - China's standard way of referring to Taiwan's government - was a political plot to meddle in Hong Kong affairs and sabotage its stability and prosperity.

"Providing shelter for and taking onto the island the rioters and elements who bring chaos to Hong Kong will only continue bring harm to Taiwan's people," it said. The plots of forces that advocate independence for Hong Kong and Taiwan and also seek to damage "one country, two systems" and split the nation will never succeed, the office said.

Months of anti-government, pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong won widespread sympathy in democratic and Chinese-claimed Taiwan, which has welcomed those who have already moved to the island and expects more to come. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen last month became the first government leader anywhere to pledge measures to help Hong Kong people who leave due to what they see as tightening Chinese controls, smothering their democratic aspirations.

China denies stifling Hong Kong's freedoms and says the national security legislation is needed to return order to the global financial hub.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rapper Tray Savage dead at 26 after fatal shooting in Chicago

Rapper Tray Savage who was shot in Chicago on Friday succumbed to his injuries. He was 26. According to Fox News, a spokesperson for the Cook County medical examiners office confirmed that Savage - whose real name is Kentray Young - died on...

Watney first on PGA Tour to test positive for coronavirus

Five-time PGA Tour winner Nick Watney tested positive for the coronavirus, the first player with a confirmed infection since golf resumed a full schedule last week. Watney immediately withdrew from the RBC Heritage on Friday and must self-i...

Apple re-closes some stores, raising economic concerns

Apples Friday decision to close stores in four states with surging coronavirus cases highlights a question that other businesses may soon face Stay open or prepare for more shutdowns Apple, like many other major US retailers, shut down all ...

'Civil rights isn't over': Americans mark Juneteenth coast to coast

Thousands marched through U.S. cities on Friday in Juneteenth observances marking the abolition of slavery more than a century and a half ago, an occasion freighted with special resonance this year amid Americas reckoning with its legacy of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020