JP Nadda heaps praise on PM Modi for his 'dynamic leadership' in battling COVID-19

BJP Chief JP Nadda on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "dynamic leadership" in tackling the COVID-19 crisis and implementing various welfare schemes to help the countrymen amid the pandemic. Addressing a 'Rajasthan Jan Samvad Rally' here, Nadda said that the gap of six decades has been bridged in six years under his [Modi] "dynamic" leadership.

"As per 'Feed the Needy' programme, 5 crore people were provided 'Modi ration kits' containing ration for up to 30 days, this is how our party workers provided their service," he said.Nadda said that BJP has been successful in "protecting" the country from COVID-19."PM Modi led the nation from the front and took a timely and bold decision of imposing the lockdown. We have been successful in protecting the country from COVID-19 as 4.5 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits are being produced daily and dedicated 1,000 COVID-19 hospitals have been raised during this lockdown from zero," he said."Not a single PPE was being manufactured when the lockdown was imposed," he further said.The BJP President added that the testing facilities, today, stand at 1.5 lakh from just 1,500 at the beginning. "Two lakh COVID beds are ready. 20,000 isolation beds are ready," he said. Nadda asserted that the acumen to bring all Chief Ministers on one platform to deal with the COVID-19 crisis was shown by Prime Minister Modi.

He went on to say that if the country has listened to a leader after one like Lal Bahadur Shastri it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recalling some steps taken by the Centre during the COVID-19 crisis to help the people of the country, he said: "Today, the Prime Minister has started the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana in 116 districts. The first instalment under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi has been delivered to the accounts of 8.70 crore farmers."

"In Rajasthan, cylinders have been delivered to 66.77 lakh people through the Ujjwala scheme and Rs 740 crore was given to Rajasthan through the State Disaster Management Fund," he said. The Central government has transported about 50 lakh people to their homes by around 4,000 Shramik Special trains, Nadda added. (ANI)