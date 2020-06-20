Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's success in RS election settles majority/minority issues: Manipur CM

The BJP candidate's victory in the Rajya Sabha poll evidently settled the "majority and minority" issue, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said, in an apparent dig at the Congress-led opposition seeking to oust him from power following the withdrawal of support by nine ruling coalition members, including four ministers.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:14 IST
BJP's success in RS election settles majority/minority issues: Manipur CM

The BJP candidate's victory in the Rajya Sabha poll evidently settled the "majority and minority" issue, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said, in an apparent dig at the Congress-led opposition seeking to oust him from power following the withdrawal of support by nine ruling coalition members, including four ministers. While congratulating BJP candidate Leishemba Sanajaoba who romped home in the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state, the chief minister said "the success is evident enough to the matter related to which party is in majority and which one is in minority".

Sanajaoba won the poll securing 28 votes against Congress candidate T Mangi Babu who got 24 votes, with eight MLAs not casting their votes in the house of 60 members. "Concerning the majority and minority issue, there is no further need to deliberate on it again," Biren Singh told media persons after meeting Sanajaoba at his palace on Friday night. The newly elected RS member is the titular king of Manipur.

The BJP candidate's win clearly shows everything and I don't want to go in detail, he added. With the Rajya Sabha poll in Manipur taking place in the backdrop of high political drama triggered by the resignation of nine ruling members, the BJP nominee's victory reflects that they still command the majority and the opposition claims of the ruling dispensation having been reduced to a minority after resignations does not stand the test of numbers.

Smelling a chance, the Congress had stepped up efforts to oust the BJP-led government by urging Governor Najma Heptullah on Thursday to convene a special assembly session for taking up a no-confidence motion against the Biren Singh dispensation. The delegation to the Raj Bhawan under Congress legislature party leader O Ibobi Singh that included members of the National People's Party (NPP) had claimed before the Governor that they command the numbers and the incumbent government has fallen short of majority.

In the memorandum to Governor Heptullah, they had claimed support from all members of the newly formed Secular People's Front, including the Congress, NPP, All India Trinamool Congress and independent MLAs. Thanking the ally National People's Front (NPF) MLAs and those who voted for Sanajaoba and also the people for their love and support which has made this possible, Biren Singh said his government will now again focus on COVID-19 situation to check the infection spread as they were doing earlier.

The RS polls were held out of necessity at this difficult period of COVID and have sought the apology of the public, he added. He also lauded the opposition MLAs for ensuring "a healthy election in a peaceful manner." Meanwhile, Sanajaoba said he would now be able to translate his wishes into action to work for the people irrespective of any distinction among all ethnic groups.

"I could not accomplish much due to financial constraints and other limitations earlier but now I will be able to work for the people in a larger capacity," he said. Of the nine members tendering resignation on Wednesday, the BJP MLAs S Subhashchandra Singh, T T Haokip and Samuel Jendai who resigned from the primary membership of the party and the assembly could not cast their votes.

Four NPP ministers, who had withdrawn their support from the ruling coalition, have exercised their franchise during the poll. The lone Trinamool Congress MLA T Robindro Singh, who also pulled out of the N Biren Singh-led dispensation, was not allowed to cast his vote. He lodged a complaint to the Election Commission in this regard.

In his complaint, Robindro Singh said he was disqualified by the Speaker under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution on Thursday "without following the due process". The 10th Schedule, which is also known as the anti-defection law, was passed in Parliament in 1985. The aim of the anti-defection law is to prevent MPs and MLAs from switching political parties for any personal motive.

The TMC MLA claimed that he was not given any notice to put forward his defense. Three Congress defectors -- Ksh Biren Singh, S Bira Singh and Surchandra Singh -- were not allowed to cast their votes as cases are pending against them. However, the other four defectors could vote.

One recently disqualified MLA was also barred from taking part in the voting process. Senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Gaurav Gogoi who reached Imphal on Friday evening to take stock of the developing political situation in the state were quarantined at two separate hotels following COVID-19 guidelines, sources in their party said.

Led by former Chief Minister Ibobi Singh, the Congress had again reached out to the Governor the previous evening..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FC Goa rope in promising defender Sanson Pereira

Indian Super League side FC Goa on Saturday announced the signing of promising 22-year-old defender Sanson Pereira from Salgaocar SC on a two-year deal. A left-back by trade, the youngster joins the Gaurs after impressing everyone with his ...

Four injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in Rampur sector

Four civilians were on Saturday injured when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an Army spokespersonOn 20 June, 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan init...

Locust attack in two villages of UP's Mahoba

A swarm of locusts attacked trees and crops in two villages in Charkhari area of Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba district on Saturday, officials said. The swarm arrived in Swasamaaf village on Saturday afternoon but vigilant villagers used drums and ...

French soccer allowing fans back from July 10

French soccer authorities are allowing fans back into stadiums from July 10, with an initial limit of 5,000. Nol Le Grat, president of the French Football Federation, says it is possible more spectators will be allowed into the French Cup f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020