Bedi tells people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said Puducherry has been reporting not less than 30 new cases of COVID-19 every day and the day is not far when the number touches thousands. Therefore, she said, the people should adhere to norms of lockdown such as wearing of masks, social distancing, and sanitation to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Lieutenant Governor asked the media to spread the message to the people as to how they should protect themselves against the disease. She said 52 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours and it's time for the people to be on guard.