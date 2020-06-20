Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bedi tells people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms

Puducherry, June 20 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said Puducherry has been reporting not less than 30 new cases of COVID-19 every day and the day is not far when the number touches thousands. She said 52 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours and it's time for the people to be on guard.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:40 IST
Bedi tells people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms
Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said Puducherry has been reporting not less than 30 new cases of COVID-19 every day and the day is not far when the number touches thousands. Therefore, she said, the people should adhere to norms of lockdown such as wearing of masks, social distancing, and sanitation to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Lieutenant Governor asked the media to spread the message to the people as to how they should protect themselves against the disease. She said 52 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours and it's time for the people to be on guard.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FC Goa rope in promising defender Sanson Pereira

Indian Super League side FC Goa on Saturday announced the signing of promising 22-year-old defender Sanson Pereira from Salgaocar SC on a two-year deal. A left-back by trade, the youngster joins the Gaurs after impressing everyone with his ...

Four injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in Rampur sector

Four civilians were on Saturday injured when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an Army spokespersonOn 20 June, 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan init...

Locust attack in two villages of UP's Mahoba

A swarm of locusts attacked trees and crops in two villages in Charkhari area of Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba district on Saturday, officials said. The swarm arrived in Swasamaaf village on Saturday afternoon but vigilant villagers used drums and ...

French soccer allowing fans back from July 10

French soccer authorities are allowing fans back into stadiums from July 10, with an initial limit of 5,000. Nol Le Grat, president of the French Football Federation, says it is possible more spectators will be allowed into the French Cup f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020