Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump presses ahead with Tulsa rally, alarming health officials

He drew more criticism for his decision to hold his first rally since schools and businesses were shut in March to stop the spread of coronavirus in Tulsa, the site of the country's bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence against Black Americans some 100 years ago. Hours before the rally, Trump's campaign announced six members of its advance team had tested positive for COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 04:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 04:42 IST
Trump presses ahead with Tulsa rally, alarming health officials

Amid a still-strong pandemic and after weeks of protests about racial inequality, President Donald Trump prepared to hold a rally with thousands of supporters in Oklahoma on Saturday in an effort to reinvigorate his re-election campaign. Trump has come under fire for his responses to the coronavirus and to the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police. He drew more criticism for his decision to hold his first rally since schools and businesses were shut in March to stop the spread of coronavirus in Tulsa, the site of the country's bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence against Black Americans some 100 years ago.

Hours before the rally, Trump's campaign announced six members of its advance team had tested positive for COVID-19. Only a handful of attendees wore masks inside the arena.

Oklahoma has reported a surge in new COVID-19 infections in recent days, and the state's department of health has warned that attendees at the 19,000-seat BOK Center venue face an increased risk of catching the virus. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence canceled addresses to an expected "overflow" crowd after "protesters interfered with supporters," Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said according to a pool report.

Inside the arena, many seats remained empty ahead of Trump's 7 p.m. (8 p.m. ET) address. Trump campaign officials had said those wanting to attend the Tulsa rally far outstripped the number of seats available.

The Republican president is trailing the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, in polls ahead of the November election. Kevin and Joan Hansston drove from Illinois for their eighth Trump rally and said it was hypocritical to be concerned about coronavirus at the event after weeks of mass protests over the death of George Floyd.

"Trump has a rally and all of a sudden we're concerned about it again," said Kevin Hansston, 65, who was not wearing a mask. Tulsa Police reported one arrest after the Trump Campaign asked them to remove a "Ms. Buck" from a private event area and she refused to leave. Police tweeted a photo of a white woman wearing a black t-shirt reading "I can't breathe" sitting on the ground speaking to an officer.

There were scuffles outside the event center between Black Lives Matter protesters and Trump supporters. "Racists go home," shouted a woman with a Black Lives Matter shirt.

The country's racial divide remains a political vulnerability for Trump. His "law and order" reaction to the protests triggered by Floyd's death has put him at odds with the views of most Americans. After intense criticism, Trump postponed the rally by a day so that it did not coincide with the anniversary of the June 19 commemoration of the end of Black slavery in the United States.

On Friday, he threatened unspecified action against any "protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes" who travels to Oklahoma, a warning that his campaign said was not aimed at peaceful demonstrators. Critics accused Trump of trying to provoke conflict. White House and Trump campaign officials have largely dismissed concerns about the rally's health safety, saying masks and hand sanitizer will be available. However, participants are required to waive their right sue if they contract the coronavirus at the event.

Strategists and former administrations officials say Trump must convince voters that his policies will pull the United States out of the recession sparked by the economic shutdown amid the outbreak.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK demonstrators hold fourth weekend of anti-racism protests

Anti-racism demonstrators held protests across the U.K. for a fourth weekend on Saturday, despite a ban on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstrations inspired by the Black Lives Matter campaign were taking place in...

Three killed in stabbing attack in English town of Reading, media reports say

Three people were killed in a stabbing attack in a park in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday and broadcaster Sky News said police were treating the incident as terrorism-related. Police said they arrested a man at the scene. ...

Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A pre-dawn shooting in a park in Seattles protest zone killed a 19-year-old man and critically injured another person, authorities said Saturday. The shooting happened at about 230 a.m. in the area near the citys downtown that is known as C...

Retired pope visits old haunts, parents' grave in Germany

Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI visited his former home near Regensburg, Germany, on Saturday, greeted old neighbors and prayed at his parents grave as part of a trip to his former haunts to be with his seriously ill 96-year-old brother, the Rev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020