Senior BJP leader and Union Petroleum Minister on Sunday in an indirect reference to Congress party said that those who question India's military power and called Aksai Chin as the useless ground where only grass grew, are now questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 21-06-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 23:15 IST
People who called Aksai Chin useless are questioning PM Modi today: Dharmendra Pradhan on India-China situation
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Senior BJP leader and Union Petroleum Minister on Sunday in an indirect reference to Congress party said that those who question India's military power and called Aksai Chin as the useless ground where only grass grew, are now questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pradhan further said that the Congress party never stands with the mood of the country. "This party wants to see the country weak," he added.

He further said that Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal are important parts of East India, which have a common cultural heritage. "Atal Ji fulfilled the dream of building Jharkhand and Modi Ji is connecting Eastern India including Jharkhand with the mainstream of development. The development of infrastructure is fast. Sindri factory has been re-commissioned. Historical works have been done in all areas of education, health, roads," he added.

The Union Minister said that Jharkhand is the land of heroes. "In the security of the border, the soldiers of Jharkhand are martyred," he added. Pradhan further said that even in the Corona crisis, India set a benchmark which the World Health Organization is also praising.

"The countries that had lost out on their knowledge base have succumbed to the epidemic. In this situation, India has also vigorously protected itself and sent medicines to 150 countries," he said. He said that the resolve of self-reliant India is going to advance the country. A package of Rs 20 lakh crores will set up a network of small cottage industries, which will cost Rs 3 lakh crores, strengthen 1 lakh crores farmers, a poor welfare employment scheme of Rs 50 thousand crores will connect the poor with employment in the village.

He further said that the responsibility of the development of Jharkhand is as much as that of the central government as of the state government. "But the Hemant government reverses its responsibility repeatedly. In the Corona crisis, the state government continued to run away from the responsibility of the poor and the workers," he added. Pradhan said that in the Corona crisis, the central government provided food grains and pulses to 70 per cent of the poor population of the country. Money was sent to the 20 crore Jan Dhan accounts and 8 crore sisters got three months free gas cylinders, he added.

He said that the facility of water from the house to house through the pipeline will also be completed soon. On the coal block auction, the Union Minister said that those who were involved in the Coal gate scam are questioning the reform process today. The state government does not want the welfare of the poor, while the maximum benefit of minerals will go to the state exchequer, he added. (ANI)

