BJP National President indulges in petty politics, manufactures lies: TRS

Condeming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda's remarks stating, there is a "COVID crisis" in Telangana, TRS Spokesperson, Krishank on Monday slammed BJP saying that the former manufactures lies and is indulging in petty politics.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:53 IST
TRS Spokesperson, Krishank (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Condeming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda's remarks stating, there is a "COVID crisis" in Telangana, TRS Spokesperson, Krishank on Monday slammed BJP saying that the former manufactures lies and is indulging in petty politics. TRS Official Spokesperson, Krishank, said, "TRS Government strongly condemns the remarks made by JP Nadda, National President BJP against Telangana Government. It is uncalled for that while the pandemic is spread across the nation including Telangana State, BJP National President indulges in petty politics and manufactures lies."

"If as per Nadda Telangana's handling of COVID is faulty and there is COVID crisis in State , then why did the PMO intervene in Telangana's order of Cobas 8800 and instruct ICMR to redirect them to Kolkata. This was informed to the Telangana Government after three weeks by Roche Diagnostics which stated that they send the order to Kolkata on the directions of ICMR. Who is responsible for the delay , isn't it the Prime Minister's Office himself?" he added. Krishank further said that BJP should stop spreading "lies" and apologize to Telangana Government. (ANI)

