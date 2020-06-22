Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD in turmoil, Grand Alliance in disarray ahead of legislative council polls

A former JD(U) leader who fell apart with Nitish Kumar when made to step down as Chief Minister to make way for his patron, Manjhi fought the 2015 assembly polls as an NDA constituent, winning only one of the two seats he contested while all candidates of his party lost. He crossed over to the Grand Alliance in March, 2018 apparently discomfited by Kumars return to the NDA.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:54 IST
RJD in turmoil, Grand Alliance in disarray ahead of legislative council polls

Lalu Prasads Rashtriya Janata Dal appeared to be in turmoil on Monday when a large number of disgruntled party leaders created a ruckus in front of the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, demanding ticket for legislative council elections in Bihar for a veteran leader. Biennial elections to the Upper House, for nine seats falling under the Vidhan Sabha constituency, are underway and the RJD has announced that it will be fielding three candidates whose names would be made public upon approval from Prasad currently in Ranchi, serving sentences in fodder scam cases.

Speculations are rife that the party may give one ticket each to the upper castes, non-Yadav OBCs and the minorities in a bid to project an inclusive image ahead of the assembly elections due in a few months. However, hundreds of angry supporters from Raghopur the assembly segment formerly represented by Prasad and now by his heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav staged a demonstration in front of 10, Circular Road, the government bungalow allotted to Rabri Devi in her capacity as a former Chief Minister.

The party workers were demanding that the RJD fulfil its "promise" of a Vidhan Parishad berth to Uday Narain Rai alias Bhola babu who had represented Raghopur several times in the 1970s and 1980s and given up his claim on the seat in the 2015 assembly polls to enable Tejashwi Yadav make his debut at the young age of 25. They got livid upon being told that Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav, who lives at her mothers place, were ready to hold talks with a delegation comprising "not more than 15 people".

Terming the gesture as an "insult" the RJD workers left but told journalists present at the spot that they would have to reconsider their ties with the party and that "Tejashwi Yadav may have to pay the price in assembly polls". Filing of nomination papers for the election will come to a close on June 25 and neither the opposition camp led by the RJD, nor the ruling NDA have revealed the names of their candidates.

The election is scheduled for July 6. However, a broad understanding seems to have been arrived at in the NDA that Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U) will field three candidates, and the BJP will contest two seats.

In the five-party Grand Alliance headed by the RJD, the Congress is also expected to get one seat. However, developments are taking place which may queer the pitch for the opposition camp.

Sulking Grand Alliance partner Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is the founding president of Hindustani Awam Morcha, held a meeting of his party at his residence amid speculations that he was planning a return to the NDA. A former JD(U) leader who fell apart with Nitish Kumar when made to step down as Chief Minister to make way for his patron, Manjhi fought the 2015 assembly polls as an NDA constituent, winning only one of the two seats he contested while all candidates of his party lost.

He crossed over to the Grand Alliance in March, 2018 apparently discomfited by Kumars return to the NDA. Although the RJD rewarded him with a legislative council berth for his son Santosh Manjhi from its own quota, the septuagenarian enjoys a less than cordial relationship with Tejashwi Yadav. Bihar minister and JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary said, "Nitish Kumar is a dependable leader and it should surprise nobody if people join us in the run up to assembly elections.

If Manjhi returns, it will be homecoming for him though a final decision is to be taken by our national president". Earlier in the day, Manjhi had dropped ample hints that his aversion to Nitish Kumar was passe, saying "nobody is a permanent friend or foe in politics".

He is, however, said to be hesitant over the condition put up by the JD(U) for his return that he merge HAM with the parent outfit. "I hope things will be sorted out in the Grand Alliance till June 25. If not, our party will meet on June 26 and I will follow whatever decision it takes", Manjhi said cryptically.

Meanwhile, the RLSP headed by former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, raised alarm over the happenings in the Grand Alliance. "All is not well in the Grand Alliance. We must act before it is too late. Candidates for the legislative council must be announced while taking care that promises made by parties to each other were fulfilled", RLSP national general secretary Madhaw Anand said in a statement.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FROM THE FIELD: Painting the post-pandemic world in Senegal

A group of mural artists in Senegal is painting its vision of how the world may look after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, whilst providing important information about how, in the meantime, to stay safe from the deadly virus.Ten muralists f...

Roads cracked, houses damaged as two back-to-back earthquakes jolt Mizoram; PM assures help

Two back-to-back earthquakes struck Mizoram within a gap of 12 hours, causing damage to houses and cracks on roads at several places and prompting the government to sound a rain and landslide alert, officials said on Monday. A 5.1-magnitude...

COVID-19: WB govt convenes all-party meet, Mamata dials opposition leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the state in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior minister said. Banerjee called up BJP state president Dilip Ghosh,...

302 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

With 302 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 15,232. Seven more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday taking the toll to 356.The state has 2,966 active cases....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020