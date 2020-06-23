Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump holds China responsible for coronavirus deaths, says WH

“The president never regrets putting the onus back on China -- pointing out that China is responsible for this and, in the process, standing up for US troops who are being blamed by China in a campaign of misinformation,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news conference on Monday. She was responding to a series of questions on the use of term “Kung flu” by Trump during his Tulsa rally last week, which many believe as a racist comment.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 07:00 IST
Trump holds China responsible for coronavirus deaths, says WH

US President Donald Trump believes that China is responsible for the spread of deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 4.56 lakh people globally and over 1.22 lakh in the US, his spokesperson has said. “The president never regrets putting the onus back on China -- pointing out that China is responsible for this and, in the process, standing up for US troops who are being blamed by China in a campaign of misinformation,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news conference on Monday.

She was responding to a series of questions on the use of term “Kung flu” by Trump during his Tulsa rally last week, which many believe as a racist comment. Asked why Trump used the phrase, she said: “The president doesn't (use racist phrases). What the president does do is point to the fact that the origin of the virus is China.” “It's a fair thing to point out as China tries to ridiculously rewrite history, ridiculously blame the coronavirus on American soldiers. This is what China is trying to do. And President Trump is saying, ‘No, China, I will label this virus for its place of origin’,” she said.

Using such a phrase, she asserted is not about Asian-Americans but Trump “linking the virus to its place of origin.” “It’s important that we totally protect our Asian (American) community in the US and all around the world. They're amazing people, and the spreading of the virus is not their fault in any way, shape, or form. They're working closely with us to get rid of it. We will prevail together. It's very important,” she said, quoting Trump. “So, it's not a discussion about Asian-Americans, who the president values and prizes as citizens of this great country; it is an indictment of China for letting this virus get here,” she said. McEnany also pointed out that the media blames Trump for using the terms "China virus" and "Wuhan virus," when they themselves have used these very terms.

“The New York Times called it the ‘Chinese coronavirus’, Reuters, the ‘Chinese virus’, CNN, the ‘Chinese coronavirus’ on January 20, Washington Post on January 21 called it ‘Chinese coronavirus’ and I have more than a dozen other examples,” she said. McEnany alleged that the media is trying to play games with the terminology of this virus, where the focus should be on the fact that China let this out of their country. “The same phrase that the media roundly now condemns has been used by the media. I can give more examples… and we can go on and on and on. So, while the media wants to focus on nomenclature, the president is going to focus on action,” she said.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID ‘exacerbating existing vulnerabilities’ in Central African Republic: Lacroix

The Central African Republic CAR is making progress as it prepares for presidential and legislative elections in December, but the political situation is still fragile - and security conditions volatile - amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemi...

26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Rana not a flight risk, his attorney tells US court

Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who was rearrested in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, is not a flight risk, his attorney has told a US court and propo...

Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protesters tried to tear down a statue of former U.S. President Andrew Jackson on Monday near the White House, scrawling killer scum on the base and pulling at ropes around the figure of Jackson on a horse before police intervened.Video foo...

WHO reports largest single day increase in COVID-19 cases

The World Health Organization WHO reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases over the course of Sunday, registering more than 183,000 new infections in 24 hours, bringing the total to some 8.8 million cases worldwide, wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020