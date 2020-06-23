Goa BJP wants zilla panchayat polls before municipal elections

The Goa BJP has said the zilla panchayat elections in the state should be held before the various municipal body polls due in October-November this year. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the zilla panchayat elections in both North Goa and South Goa districts, which were earlier scheduled for March 24, were postponed.

"The decision on zilla panchayat elections should be taken by the state government. But the BJP feels the zilla panchayat polls should be held before the municipal elections and not together, state party chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Monday. Goa has 13 municipal councils.

Earlier, the model code of conduct was in place after the date was announced for zilla panchayat elections in March. The state Congress last month demanded that the entire process for the zilla panchayat elections be re-conducted.

However, Tanavade said there is no need for it as the elections were cancelled just a day before polling..