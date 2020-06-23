Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa BJP wants zilla panchayat polls before municipal elections

The Goa BJP has said the zilla panchayat elections in the state should be held before the various municipal body polls due in October-November this year. But the BJP feels the zilla panchayat polls should be held before the municipal elections and not together, state party chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Monday.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-06-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 13:39 IST
Goa BJP wants zilla panchayat polls before municipal elections

The Goa BJP has said the zilla panchayat elections in the state should be held before the various municipal body polls due in October-November this year. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the zilla panchayat elections in both North Goa and South Goa districts, which were earlier scheduled for March 24, were postponed.

"The decision on zilla panchayat elections should be taken by the state government. But the BJP feels the zilla panchayat polls should be held before the municipal elections and not together, state party chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Monday. Goa has 13 municipal councils.

Earlier, the model code of conduct was in place after the date was announced for zilla panchayat elections in March. The state Congress last month demanded that the entire process for the zilla panchayat elections be re-conducted.

However, Tanavade said there is no need for it as the elections were cancelled just a day before polling..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Winston Peters concerned about annexation by Israel of parts of West Bank

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today expressed the serious concern of the New Zealand Government about the proposed annexation by Israel of parts of the West Bank. The comments are in advance of the 1 July date set by Israel for a ...

Sebi relaxes rules for listed companies with stressed assets

To ease fundraising for companies with stressed assets, market regulator Sebi on Tuesday decided to relax pricing framework under the preferential route and exempted allottees of preferential issues from open offer obligations in such cases...

Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun detained on accusation of inflating balance sheet - prosecutors

Former Wirecard Chief Executive Markus Braun has been detained on accusations of inflating the companys balance sheet and revenues to make it appear stronger and more attractive for investors and customers, prosecutors said in a statement o...

Haryana govt to fix cost of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals: Health Minister Ani Vij

The Haryana government will soon issue an order fixing the cost of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday. Vij said that he had discussed the modalities with senior officials of his department and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020