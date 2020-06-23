Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul should become party chief again, Gehlot demands in CWC meeting

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should take over as party chief again.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:15 IST
Rahul should become party chief again, Gehlot demands in CWC meeting
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should take over as party chief again. According to sources, Gehlot raised the demand in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held today. Youth Congress president Srinivas BV also backed Gehlot's suggestion and said that AICC should call a virtual session and make Rahul party chief.

However, when asked about Gehlot's demand, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said the issue was not discussed. "The CWC meeting was called to discuss COVID-19 situation, India-China faceoff and hike in petrol and diesel prices. Nothing was discussed on this matter."

Gandhi, who took over as Congress president in 2017, resigned from the post following massive defeat of the party in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After his resignation and months of limbo, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was elected as Congress interim president by the CWC. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Alitalia has $263 mln in cash as nationalisation looms

Alitalia had 232 million euros 263 million in its coffers on May 31, Italian industry minister Stefano Patuanelli said on Tuesday, as the government prepares to take over an airline that has burned through cash in the COVID-19 pandemic. The...

Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Maharashtra

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale occurred 129 km South of Akola in Maharashtra.According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake hit the area at 1728 hours today. ANI...

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 likely to be out in 2021, Season 3 confirmed, get other updates

Is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 renewed Yes, it has already been renewed. The anime lovers will be quite happy to know that even Season 3 has already been renewed. The success of Season 1 was massive that opened doors for multiple...

Senate Democrats urge McConnell not to force Republican police bill vote

U.S. Senate Democrats urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday not to hold a key procedural vote this week on a Republican police reform bill that critics say does not go far enough to address racial disparities in American p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020