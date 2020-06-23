Left Menu
TMC panchayat member face public ire for siphoning off funds for Cyclone Amphan relief

In the incident that took place at Nandakumar area of South 24 district, the panchayat member of the area was gheraoed by local people who accused him of siphoning funds and nepotism while drawing up the list of beneficiaries. TV news channels showed visuals of the man apologising to the people and doing squats.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:48 IST
A panchayat member owing loyalty to the ruling TMC was on Tuesday forced to offer a public apology and do squats as punishment for siphoning off funds meant for the affected in Cyclone Amphan. In the incident that took place at Nandakumar area of South 24 district, the panchayat member of the area was gheraoed by local people who accused him of siphoning funds and nepotism while drawing up the list of beneficiaries.

TV news channels showed visuals of the man apologising to the people and doing squats. "I have committed a mistake, please forgive me. I won't repeat it again," TV footages showed him pleading with the locals.

A block development officer was seen assuring the locals that a new list of beneficiaries would be made and aid would be distributed very soon. The opposition BJP alleged that TMC leaders are involved in corruption over the distribution of relief materials among the cyclone affected.

"These are some of the proofs of TMC leaders involved in corruption. The people are very angry with the state government for their mishandling of the crisis," BJP leader Sayantan Basu said. The TMC, when asked declined to comment on the incident.

A few days ago the TMC had expelled a panchyat leader in the district after he submitted a list of 102 cyclone victims out of whom 91 persons were found to be either his relatives or local party leaders who were not affected by the calamity..

