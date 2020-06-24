Left Menu
Singapore PM's estranged brother joins opposition party as election looms

Singapore PM's estranged brother joins opposition party as election looms

The Singapore prime minister's brother, Lee Hsien Yang, said on Wednesday he had joined an opposition party that is competing against his sibling at the upcoming July 10 election but was undecided if he would stand as a candidate. Lee Hsien Yang, the son of Singapore's modern-day founder Lee Kuan Yew who has been embroiled in a bitter dispute with his brother over his late father's house, told Reuters he had joined the newly founded Progress Singapore Party.

Lee has previously criticised his brother Lee Hsien Loong's People's Action Party, which has governed the city-state since Singapore's independence in 1965. "We will see," Lee replied, when asked if he would stand as a candidate.

