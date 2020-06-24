Singapore PM's estranged brother joins opposition party as election looms
The Singapore prime minister's brother, Lee Hsien Yang, said on Wednesday he had joined an opposition party that is competing against his sibling at the upcoming July 10 election but was undecided if he would stand as a candidate. "We will see," Lee replied, when asked if he would stand as a candidate.Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 24-06-2020 06:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 06:28 IST
The Singapore prime minister's brother, Lee Hsien Yang, said on Wednesday he had joined an opposition party that is competing against his sibling at the upcoming July 10 election but was undecided if he would stand as a candidate. Lee Hsien Yang, the son of Singapore's modern-day founder Lee Kuan Yew who has been embroiled in a bitter dispute with his brother over his late father's house, told Reuters he had joined the newly founded Progress Singapore Party.
Lee has previously criticised his brother Lee Hsien Loong's People's Action Party, which has governed the city-state since Singapore's independence in 1965. "We will see," Lee replied, when asked if he would stand as a candidate.
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore
- People's Action Party
- Lee Hsien Loong
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Affle to acquire majority stake in Singapore-based Appnext for USD 17.25 mn
Couple in Singapore convicted for abusing Indian maid
Singapore reports 218 new COVID-19 cases
INSIGHT-Singapore's migrant workers fear financial ruin after virus ordeal
COVID-19: Singaporean minister asks people to stay 'disciplined', prepare for 'challenging times'