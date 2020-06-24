Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP to launch 'Kill Corona' campaign to detect COVID-19 cases

Teams of health workers are being formed to implement this door-to-door exercise, he said. "A total of 10,000 teams will work as part of the 'Kill Corona' campaign.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:38 IST
MP to launch 'Kill Corona' campaign to detect COVID-19 cases

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that a campaign named 'Kill Corona' will be launched from July 1, under which members of every household in the state will be surveyed for coronavirus-like symptoms. Teams of health workers are being formed to implement this door-to-door exercise, he said.

"A total of 10,000 teams will work as part of the 'Kill Corona' campaign. The survey teams will visit estimated one lakh houses everyday, with one team covering about 100 houses. The entire population of the state will be surveyed under this campaign," Chouhan said. The campaign would start from Bhopal, he said.

A public relations department official said that during a video-conference with the divisional commissioners and collectors, the Chief Minister instructed them to start all the necessary preparations to roll out the campaign. According to Chouhan, around 14,000 male and female health workers in the state would be involved in this campaign.

The work to identify a COVID-19 infected person would be easy through the door-to-door campaign, the chief minister said, and appealed to the people to help the survey teams during the campaign by providing the information to them. In addition to information about cough and cold, that related the dengue, malaria, diarrhoea, etc would also be collected and entered in the 'Sarthak' app for COVID-19 management, he said.

The COVID-19 count in the state stands at 12,448 on Wednesday, while the death toll till now is 534..

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. group raises pricing recommendation for Gilead's remdesivir in COVID-19

Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral remdesivir could be priced up to 5,080 per course based on benefits shown in COVID-19 patients, a U.S. drug pricing group suggested on Wednesday, raising its prior recommendation of around 4,500.The Boston-bas...

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 215 to 19,601; death toll 1,378

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 215 to 19,601 on Wednesday, state Health department said. With 15 more people succumbing to the infection, the number of fatalities has risen to 1,378.A total of 401 patients were d...

War crimes prosecutor indicts Kosovo president Thaci

A special prosecutors office dealing with Kosovos 1998-99 uprising against Serbian rule said on Wednesday it had indicted Kosovo President Hashim Thaci for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity including nearly 100 murders. The Spe...

U.S. activists decry first known wrongful arrest blamed on face recognition

An incorrect facial recognition match led to the first known wrongful arrest in the United States based on the increasingly used technology, civil liberties activists alleged in a complaint to Detroit police on Wednesday. Robert Williams sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020