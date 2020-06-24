Left Menu
Malta's ruling party expels ex-energy minister from parliamentary group

Before the party vote late on Tuesday, Mizzi denied having any personal interest in the Montenegro deal and said he had not been given the chance to defend himself against allegations made by "adversaries" whom he declined to name. A Reuters investigation showed a company owned by one of Malta's wealthiest men, Yorgen Fenech, made a profit when the state-run energy company Enemalta bought the wind farm in 2015 after negotiations and several trips to Montenegro led by Mizzi.

24-06-2020
Malta's ruling Labour Party has voted to expel former energy minister Konrad Mizzi from its parliamentary group following criticism of his role in the purchase of a wind farm in Montenegro by a Maltese state-owned energy firm. Before the party vote late on Tuesday, Mizzi denied having any personal interest in the Montenegro deal and said he had not been given the chance to defend himself against allegations made by "adversaries" whom he declined to name.

A Reuters investigation showed a company owned by one of Malta's wealthiest men, Yorgen Fenech, made a profit when the state-run energy company Enemalta bought the wind farm in 2015 after negotiations and several trips to Montenegro led by Mizzi. 17 Black, an offshore company owned by Fenech, lent money to another company which bought the wind farm and then sold it to Enemalta within two weeks at three times the original price.

Fenech has denied any connection to 17 Black or having a role in any corrupt deals, and has told Reuters previously: "My involvement in this project was as Minister responsible for Enemalta, setting overall energy policy." In the same month as the wind farm deal, accountants for Mizzi wrote in an email reported by Reuters and other news outlets that he stood to receive payments from 17 Black for services that were not specified.

Mizzi has disputed "that an email from my service provider states that I might profit" from the firm, and Reuters has found no evidence that 17 Black made payments to Mizzi. Mizzi was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.

"I disagree that I should step down on the basis of allegations and speculations promoted by Labour's adversaries," Mizzi said in a Facebook post before the party vote. "I disagree that anyone should be asked to step down without being heard and without being given the opportunity to defend themselves." Prime Minister Robert Abela, who heads the Labour Party, said the vote was a political judgment on Mizzi, not a legal judgment.

Fenech is awaiting trial over the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, which he is suspected of orchestrating. He denies the charge. Caruana Galizia was investigating 17 Black at the time of her murder.

Mizzi, who resigned from the cabinet in late 2019 after Fenech was arrested, is not suspected of involvement in the murder.

