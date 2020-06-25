Sacrifice of people who fought for democracy during Emergency will not be forgotten: Modi

Sacrifice of people who fought for democracy during Emergency will not be forgotten: ModiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 12:55 IST
The sacrifice of people who fought for democracy during the Emergency will never be forgotten, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday
"Emergency was imposed on the country exactly 45 years ago. I salute the people who fought for the protection of India's democracy and faced torture," Modi tweeted in Hindi
Their sacrifice will never be forgotten by the country, he said.
