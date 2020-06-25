RJD holds cycle march protest against fuel price hike in Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav along with party workers held a cycle march protest against rising fuel prices in Patna on Thursday. Petrol is being sold at 82.91 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 77.00 per litre in Patna as of today.

"The petrol and diesel prices have been increasing from the past 20 days when the international price of crude oil is becoming cheaper. People are suffering from COVID-19 already. People in Bihar will not tolerate the blow of inflation. Poor people, farmers, traders all are suffering due to this. The Central government is not taking care of the people. It cares only about the rich," said Tejashwi Yadav while speaking to the media. The protesters marched till Dak Bangalow road, after which they pulled a tractor in protest against the fuel price hike. (ANI)