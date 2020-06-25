Left Menu
NPP MLAs extend support to Biren Singh govt in Manipur, to be back as ministers

"A delegation of National People's Party led by Shri @SangmaConrad alongwith Shri @himantabiswa called on me and all the 4 MLAs gave their letter of support to BJP led Government in the State of Manipur," Heptulla tweeted. They met Biren Singh at Chief Minister's Secretariat here just after meeting the governor.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:37 IST
Four legislators of the National People's Party (NPP) in Manipur who had resigned as ministers a week ago submitted a letter to Governor Najma Heptulla on Thursday, extending their support to the government headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. NPP chief Conrad Sangma, who arrived in Imphal in the morning from Delhi, said the party MLAs will also withdraw their resignation as minister as senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured to look into their issues.

He said they will be back as ministers. The four MLAs, accompanied by Sangma and BJP's trouble-shooter and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, visited the Raj Bhavan in the afternoon to submit letter of support to the BJP-led government. "A delegation of National People's Party led by Shri @SangmaConrad alongwith Shri @himantabiswa called on me and all the 4 MLAs gave their letter of support to BJP led Government in the State of Manipur," Heptulla tweeted.

They met Biren Singh at Chief Minister's Secretariat here just after meeting the governor. Sangma, who is also the chief minister of Meghalaya, said they were given a patient hearing at their meetings with Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi on Wednesday, and their concerns were addressed.

"We had meetings with Nadda and Shah, and we expressed all our grievances and concerns we had as a part of this alliance," Sangma told reporters outside the airport. "Both the leaders understood and assured us that all the issues will be addressed and taken care of," he said.

Shah and Nadda assured that they will personally look into the issues and on the basis of that the ministers have decided to withdraw their resignations, he said. Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP's trouble-shooter and convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance which comprises of the BJP and its allies in the Northeastern states, took the NPP delegation for a meeting with Shah on Wednesday as the Manipur government plunged into a crisis after the rebellion of nine MLAs on June 17.

They later met BJP president Nadda. While the four ministers from the NPP quit the government, three BJP MLAs resigned from the party and the assembly. Further, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA and an Independent legislator withdrew their support from the BJP-led government.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar had said he and his three NPP colleagues quit the BJP-led government because of the treatment they received. Besides Joykumar, Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip, and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh had stepped down.

As the uncertainty continued, opposition Congress swung into action and roped in the disgruntled MLAs to form an alliance -- Secular Progressive Front (SPF) -- with the hope of installing a government in the state under the leadership of former chief minister Ibobi Singh. Asked about the SPF, Sangma said, "Obviously we will withdraw from that." "It gives us a lot of confidence that the two national leaders will be looking into the affairs of the state," he added.

Sangma said there will be some changes in the portfolios but all the four NPP MLAs will continue as ministers. After the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP had formed a coalition government with the help of the NPP and others.

