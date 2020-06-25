Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican president to fly commercial to meet Trump in Washington

Mexico's president on Thursday said he and his delegation would fly commercial for an upcoming meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, in Washington even though there are currently no direct flights to the U.S. capital. The trip earmarked for July will be the first official foreign visit by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Economy Minister Graciela Marquez and his chief of staff, Alfonso Romo.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:32 IST
Mexican president to fly commercial to meet Trump in Washington

Mexico's president on Thursday said he and his delegation would fly commercial for an upcoming meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, in Washington even though there are currently no direct flights to the U.S. capital.

The trip earmarked for July will be the first official foreign visit by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Economy Minister Graciela Marquez and his chief of staff, Alfonso Romo. "I'm not going to go on a private plane, I'm going to go by a (commercial) airline," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference. "There's still no way to go direct from Mexico City to Washington. I have to make a stop, but we will be there."

The frugal leftist, 66, has made public sector austerity a priority of his presidency, cutting his own pay and that of top officials. He is also in the process of trying to sell off or raffle his predecessor's luxury presidential jet. Mexico and the United States have kept their airways open during the coronavirus pandemic, but regular flights between Mexico City and Washington have yet to be re-established.

The Mexican president has suggested the meeting could be in early July, though no date has been set yet. The first in-person meeting between the two is to mark the start of a new North American trade deal.

Lopez Obrador's flying habits sharply contrast with those of Trump, who bought a luxurious private jet before entering politics and after taking office ordered a new Air Force One presidential plane costing several billion dollars. Though he was critical of Trump in the past, Lopez Obrador has struck up a friendly relationship with the American.

The Mexican opposition and even some in the ruling party have criticized Lopez Obrador for yielding to Trump on migration and security after the U.S. president threatened to slap trade tariffs on Mexico if it did not tighten up its border. Lopez Obrador has not left Mexico since winning the presidency in July 2018.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa investors back $10 bln German government rescue

Lufthansa shareholders on Thursday backed a 9 billion euro 10 billion government bailout, securing the future of Germanys flagship airline after it was brought to the brink of collapse by the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan, backed by 98 of the...

Pakistan PM Imran calls Osama bin Laden 'shaheed'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called slain al-Qaeda chief and 911 mastermind Osama bin Laden a shaheed martyr and said that Islamabad faced embarrassment by taking part in Americas war on terror. Speaking in parliament duri...

Pravin Tambe applies for CPL draft but has to retire first for BCCI NOC

Veteran Mumbai leg spinner Pravin Tambe has put his name for the Caribbean Premier League players draft but BCCI is unlikely to give him permission unless the 48-year-old announces retirement from Indian domestic cricket. The BCCI had not a...

Move on 'Fair & Lovely', HUL seeks 'Glow & Lovely' trademark registration

Glow Lovely might soon greet you from the shelves with Hindustan Unilever seeking trademark registration for the new name as the FMCG major has decided to drop the word Fair from its popular fairness cream Fair Lovely. While, HUL, a subsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020