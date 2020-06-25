Left Menu
Republicans, Democrats "irreconcilable" on chokeholds - Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday some of positions of Republicans and Democrats on police reform were irreconcilable, including Democrats' ban on chokeholds. "I don't think the street will accept no action on this," Pelosi said of police reform legislation in an interview with the Washington Post.She said Democrats will not accept chokeholds, for example.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:58 IST
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday some of positions of Republicans and Democrats on police reform were irreconcilable, including Democrats' ban on chokeholds.

"I don't think the street will accept no action on this," Pelosi said of police reform legislation in an interview with the Washington Post. She said Democrats will not accept chokeholds, for example. "Some things are just not reconcilable," she said.

