New Irish PM retains foreign minister Coveney, finance minister Donohoe

Newly appointed Irish prime minister Micheál Martin on Saturday reappointed Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe as part of a coalition between his Fianna Fail party and the party of outgoing prime minister Leo Varadkar.

Varadkar will serve as deputy prime minister and minister for enterprise, trade and employment, Martin told parliament. Under the coalition agreement, Varadkar is due to return to the position of prime minister in December 2022.