Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong to hold protests, submit memorandums to Prez against petroleum, diesel price hikes

Apart from this, party MPs, MLAs, office bearers, leaders and workers will submit memorandums to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking the withdrawal of hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel. On the same day, the party will also hold a social media campaign called "Speak up on Petrol and Diesel Price Hike" to highlight the plights of farmers, taxi and bus owners, transporters, Ola and Uber drivers, labourers and the common people who suffer a cascading effect of such hikes, he said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 23:48 IST
Cong to hold protests, submit memorandums to Prez against petroleum, diesel price hikes
In the following week, between June 30-July 4, the party will also conduct massive protests at the Taluk, Tehsil and block levels, Venugopal said. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress will hold a nationwide agitation on Monday against the rising prices of petrol and diesel and its MPs, MLAs and leaders will submit memorandums to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding a withdrawal of the hikes. AICC General Secretary, In-charge for Organization, KC Venugopal said through the protest programmes, the party aims to underline the government's "extortionist looting" of the common man during the COVID-19 crisis.

In the following week, between June 30-July 4, the party will also conduct massive protests at the Taluk, Tehsil and block levels, Venugopal said. For the last twenty-one consecutive day, the government has been increasing the price of petrol and diesel, in the process putting undue extra burden on the shoulders of the common people, he said in a statement. The central government had "amassed" huge profits on account of exorbitantly increased central excise duties on petrol and diesel, even as prices of international crude have been at a record low, the Rajya Sabha MP alleged. Rather than passing on the benefits of the low cost of procurement to the people, the government had deliberately kept the price high by increasing the excise duty, Venugopal said.

The protests by the party will include dharnas on June 29 from 11 am to 12 noon in front of central government offices across the country following social distancing protocols, under the auspices of PCCs and DCCs, he said. Apart from this, party MPs, MLAs, office bearers, leaders and workers will submit memorandums to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking the withdrawal of hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel.

On the same day, the party will also hold a social media campaign called "Speak up on Petrol and Diesel Price Hike" to highlight the plights of farmers, taxi and bus owners, transporters, Ola and Uber drivers, labourers and the common people who suffer a cascading effect of such hikes, he said.

TRENDING

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Princeton to drop Woodrow Wilson's name from school

Princeton University is renaming its public policy school and Wilson College after concluding that U.S. President Woodrow Wilsons racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake.Announcing the move on Saturday, Princeton Uni...

Under Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA

Athletic apparel maker Under Armour said on Saturday it will discontinue its partnership with UCLA - a 15-year, 280 million accords announced in 2016 that was billed as the largest apparel deal in the history of the American collegiate spor...

Golf-Todd charges into lead with 61 at Travelers

Brendon Todd drilled nine birdies and carded a career low nine-under 61 to take a two-stroke lead in the third round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut on Saturday. Todds error-free round positioned him atop the leaderbo...

3 drug traffickers injured in police firing, 300-kg cannabis seized in Gr Noida

Three men allegedly transporting 300 kg of cannabis were injured in an encounter with police in Greater Noida on Saturday night, officials said. The men were intercepted near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway under the Jarcha police station...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020